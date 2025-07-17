HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Murder convict shot dead in Patna hospital

Murder convict shot dead in Patna hospital

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 17, 2025 11:43 IST

A man, who was a murder convict and out on parole, was shot dead by gunmen inside a private hospital in Bihar's Patna on Thursday, police said.

IMAGE: Paras Hospital in Patna, where the shooting took place. Photograph: ANI on X

The deceased was identified as Chandan, a resident of Buxar district, and went to the hospital for treatment, a senior officer said.

The man, convicted in a murder case, was a prisoner at Beur Jail and had gone to the hospital for treatment on parole," Patna (central) SP Diksha told PTI.

 

"The police received information that a person was shot at by gunmen inside a private hospital in Patna at 7.30 am on Thursday. The incident took place when the deceased had come for treatment at the hospital. He was on parole," the SP said.

The man was admitted to the ICU of the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the officer said.

A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, said the SP, adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

Prima facie, it appears that old rivalry might be the reason behind the murder, she added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
