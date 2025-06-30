HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Army foils infiltration bid on LoC, captures 'terrorist guide'

Army foils infiltration bid on LoC, captures 'terrorist guide'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 30, 2025 16:17 IST

x

A Pakistani national arrested along the Line of Control near Jammu and Kashmir's border districts of Poonch and Rajouri while attempting to infiltrate into India is a terrorist guide, officials said on Monday.

IMAGE: Border Security Force troopers patrol along the fenced border with Pakistan in the Ranbir Singh Pura sector near Jammu. Photograph: Mukesh Gupta/Reuters

Mohammed Arif was leading a group of four Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists into the Indian side when he was overpowered and arrested by alert Army troops on Sunday afternoon. The terrorists with him jumped from a steep cliff and returned to the Pakistani side with injuries, the officials said.

Arif, a resident of Datote village in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was arrested from the forward Hajura post in Gambhir area under the Army's Ace of Spades division, they added. Recapping the events of the day, they said vigilant troops, maintaining an aggressive surveillance posture in the rugged terrain, detected suspicious movement of a group of suspected terrorists attempting to exploit the difficult terrain and dense foliage in order to infiltrate.

 

While Arif, in his late 20s, was "tactfully captured", the four terrorists jumped off the cliff when they noticed the Indian Army. They landed in 'No Man's Land' and returned to Pakistani side under the cover of thick foliage and adverse weather conditions, the officials said.

Army troops could not open fire on the terrorists due to the presence of Pakistani posts nearby, they said. Drone footage of the area showed a blood trail, indicating that the terrorists had suffered injuries due to the fall.

Arif was in possession of a mobile phone and some Rs 20,000 in Pakistani currency and told his interrogators he was aware of the topography of the area as he is a resident of the Line of Control on the Pakistani side and working at the behest of Pakistani army to help the terrorists to infiltrate into the Indian side, the officials said.

They said the terrorist guide is undergoing detailed interrogation and crucial intelligence is being extracted. This will help in further strengthening the counter-infiltration grid.

The successful counter-infiltration operation underscores the unwavering resolve and professional prowess of the Indian Army in safeguarding the national borders, the officials said, adding that the swift detection, effective response, and successful apprehension of a guide speak volumes about the high state of operational readiness and coordinated efforts of the troops deployed along the LoC.

They said the Indian Army remained committed to thwarting all attempts by inimical forces to disturb peace and tranquility in the region.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Search op to track down 3 JeM terrorists underway
Search op to track down 3 JeM terrorists underway
1 JeM terrorist killed, 3 others trapped in Udhampur
1 JeM terrorist killed, 3 others trapped in Udhampur
NIA to disclose identities of Pahalgam attackers soon
NIA to disclose identities of Pahalgam attackers soon
Soldiers notice suspicious movement at LoC, open fire
Soldiers notice suspicious movement at LoC, open fire
Navy HQ staffer arrested for spying for Pak during Op Sindoor
Navy HQ staffer arrested for spying for Pak during Op Sindoor

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Hot & Sour Soup: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

A Pot Of Assam Tea: 8-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

How Ronaldo Became Richest Footballer Ever

VIDEOS

Rain lashes several parts of Kolkata0:33

Rain lashes several parts of Kolkata

Priyanka Chahar sizzles at Mid-day Showbiz Icon Award0:51

Priyanka Chahar sizzles at Mid-day Showbiz Icon Award

Reasi admin issues alert as Chenab water level rises; Salal dam gates opened2:25

Reasi admin issues alert as Chenab water level rises;...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD