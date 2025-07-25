Murder accused out on bail shot dead in Bihar

A 22-year-old murder accused, out on bail, was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Pethiya Bazar locality in Bihar's Samastipur district, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sumit Kumar alias Guddu.

The incident took place around 6.30 pm on Thursday when unidentified assailants shot at Kumar. He was taken to a nearby government hospital, where he was declared dead. Kumar, a suspect in a murder case, had recently come out of jail on bail,

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Kumar Pandey told reporters.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation is underway, he said.

The exact reason behind the murder is not known yet, Pandey said, adding, personal enmity could have led to the killing.