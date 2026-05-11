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Jan Suraaj Party Demands Fair Probe Into Delhi Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 11, 2026 20:44 IST

The Jan Suraaj Party is pushing for a meeting with Bihar's Chief Minister to address the concerning murder of a Bihar resident in Delhi, demanding a thorough investigation and support for the victim's family.

Key Points

  • Jan Suraaj Party seeks meeting with Bihar CM to discuss Pandav Kumar's murder in Delhi.
  • The party demands a fair investigation into the murder of the Bihar resident and strict action against the accused Delhi police head constable.
  • Jan Suraaj Party is requesting adequate assistance and compensation for the victim's family.
  • The party is urging the Bihar government to formulate a policy to support Bihar citizens working outside the state.
  • The memorandum includes demands for compensation, repatriation of the body, a government job for the next of kin, and a dedicated cell in the CM's office.

The Jan Suraaj Party on Monday sought a meeting with Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary to discuss the murder of a man from the state in Delhi last month and ensure a fair investigation into the case.

The party's state president Manoj Bharti also sought adequate assistance for the victim's family.

 

Details of the Delhi Murder Case

The incident occurred in the Jaffarpur Kalan village in the early hours of May 26, when Pandav Kumar, a food delivery agent, and his friend Krishan were standing on a road after attending a birthday celebration.

Delhi Police head constable Neeraj Balhara allegedly opened fire at the two following a heated argument. Kumar died of a gunshot wound, while Krishan sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment. The accused, who was not on duty at the time of the firing, was arrested.

Jan Suraaj Party's Demands

The Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, sought a meeting with the chief minister to discuss the issue.

"Considering the gravity of the issue, and to ensure accelerated action on this front, a 7-member Jan Suraaj Party delegation wants to meet you and discuss the matter. Please provide time for this purpose as soon as possible," the Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, said in a memorandum to the CM.

Bharti told reporters that in the proposed meeting, the delegation would demand a fair investigation into the Pandav Kumar murder case, strict action against the culprits, along with adequate assistance for the victim's family.

Call for Government Support

The way Pandav Kumar was murdered in Delhi has caused anger among people from Bihar living across the country and abroad, Bharti claimed.

"Despite such a sensitive matter, there has been no acknowledgement of the incident by the Bihar government, which is very unfortunate," he added.

Bharti said that the state government should formulate "a clear and effective policy" to support Bihar's citizens working outside the state and their families.

The party submitted a five-point memorandum to the chief minister's office in this regard, he added.

The memorandum listed institutionalised compensation for Bihar residents living in other states in case of death or serious injury, repatriation of the deceased's body at government expense, a government job for the next of kin, and a dedicated cell in the Chief Minister's Office to handle these matters.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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