Jan Suraaj supporter found dead under mysterious circumstances

Amid heightened political campaign in Bihar polls, a Jan Suraaj Party supporter was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Patna's Mokama area on Thursday, police said.

IMAGE: Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor speaks to the media, in Patna. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Locals, however, claimed that the Jan Suraaj activist was shot dead during a clash between supporters of two parties.

"Police received information that a supporter of a candidate died during the campaign in the Mokama Taal area. The exact cause of the incident is not known yet, as the body has not been handed over to the police," Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya K Sharma told PTI.

Dular Chand Yadav died while he was campaigning for Jan Suraaj Party's candidate Piyush Priyadarshi, another officer said.

"Whether he succumbed to bullet injuries or it was an accidental death can only be known when the police get the body," the SSP said.

According to locals, the clash broke out between supporters of two candidates during the campaign in the Mokama Taal area.

"Allegations are being levelled that the deceased was shot dead by supporters of his opponent's party," said the SSP, adding that the matter will be investigated from all angles.

A large number of security personnel have been deployed in the area, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.

Jan Suraj Party's state president Manoj Bharti, in a statement, said, 'The incident took place at the behest of those who seek votes by instilling fear of 'jungle raj'. This is an assault on our democratic rights. We strongly condemn the attack on the convoy of our Mokama assembly poll candidate, Priyadarshi Piyush, and the killing of one of his supporters.'

He also said every candidate has the right to carry out a public outreach programme.

'Attacking them during poll campaigns, firing bullets to show dominance, and running a vehicle over a supporter to kill them are heinous crimes,' the Jan Suraaj Party leader said.

Janata Dal-United strongman Anant Singh is in the fray in Mokama, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal has fielded Veena Devi. Polling will happen in Mokama on November 6.

Supporters of the Jan Suraaj party accused the JD-U candidate of creating violence in the area.

Talking to reporters, Singh said, "I don't know how it happened. My convoy was attacked by my opponents when we were campaigning in the Mokama Taal area. I know that Suraj Bhaan Singh, husband of RJD candidate, has been involved in this."

It is learnt that the deceased had earlier contested elections against Singh from the Mokama seat as an independent candidate but lost.

Yadav is considered close to several top politicians of Bihar.

Reacting to the incident, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav asked, "How are people roaming free with guns during the campaign when the model code of conduct has already been imposed?"

He also said, "The murder of Dular Chand Yadav is a matter of serious concern. The incident puts a question mark on the law and order situation in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi must see all these. He always talks about the NDA rule in Bihar. What 'raj' should it be called?"

The Jan Suraaj Party claimed that the biggest irony is that 'all this was done at the behest of those who call themselves supporters of good governance and seek votes in the name of opposing jungle raj'.

'The Bihar Police must arrest the accused at the earliest. We also urged the police to ensure the safety of Jan Suraj candidates,' the statement said.