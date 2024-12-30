HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » News » Bhutan Mourns Dr Singh With Prayers

Bhutan Mourns Dr Singh With Prayers

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
December 30, 2024 08:38 IST

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck attended Dr Manmohan Singh's funeral on Saturday.

On Friday, the Bhutanese king led the Himalayan nation in offering prayers for Dr Singh at a Buddhist monastery in Thimphu.

A thousand butter lamps were lit at the ceremony held in Thimphu's Kuenrey of Tashichhodzong that was led by the king.

As a mark of respect to Dr Singh, Bhutan's national flag was also flown at half-mast across the country and at its embassies, and consulates abroad.

 

IMAGE: Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and members of the royal family light lamps at the special prayer ceremony for Dr Singh in Thimphu, here and below. Photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

IMAGE: A glimpse of the special prayer ceremony for Dr Singh at the Kuenrey of Tashichhodzong in Thimphu.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
