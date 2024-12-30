Bhutan Mourns Dr Singh With Prayers

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck attended Dr Manmohan Singh's funeral on Saturday.

On Friday, the Bhutanese king led the Himalayan nation in offering prayers for Dr Singh at a Buddhist monastery in Thimphu.

A thousand butter lamps were lit at the ceremony held in Thimphu's Kuenrey of Tashichhodzong that was led by the king.

As a mark of respect to Dr Singh, Bhutan's national flag was also flown at half-mast across the country and at its embassies, and consulates abroad.

IMAGE: Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and members of the royal family light lamps at the special prayer ceremony for Dr Singh in Thimphu, here and below. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A glimpse of the special prayer ceremony for Dr Singh at the Kuenrey of Tashichhodzong in Thimphu.

