Bhutan Mourns Dr Singh With Prayers

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck attended Dr Manmohan Singh's funeral on Saturday.
On Friday, the Bhutanese king led the Himalayan nation in offering prayers for Dr Singh at a Buddhist monastery in Thimphu.
A thousand butter lamps were lit at the ceremony held in Thimphu's Kuenrey of Tashichhodzong that was led by the king.
As a mark of respect to Dr Singh, Bhutan's national flag was also flown at half-mast across the country and at its embassies, and consulates abroad.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com