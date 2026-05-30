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Bhubaneswar 'Hit-And-Run' Was Premeditated Murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 30, 2026 20:44 IST

A suspected hit-and-run in Bhubaneswar has been revealed as a premeditated murder stemming from a love triangle, leading to the arrest of six individuals.

Key Points

  • Engineering student Barenya Rautaray was killed in Bhubaneswar in a suspected hit-and-run.
  • Police investigation revealed the incident was a premeditated murder linked to a love triangle.
  • The prime suspect, Suraj Biswakarma, allegedly deliberately hit Rautaray's motorcycle with an SUV.
  • Rautaray was reportedly in a relationship with a woman who had previously been involved with Biswakarma.
  • Six people, including Biswakarma and the vehicle owner, have been arrested in connection with the Bhubaneswar murder case.

What initially appeared to be a fatal hit-and-run accident involving a 24-year-old engineering student turned out to be a case of alleged premeditated murder linked to a love triangle, leading to the arrest of six people, police said.

The victim, Barenya Rautaray, was killed in the early hours of Saturday after an SUV rammed the motorcycle he was riding near Acharya Harihar College Square in the Chandrasekharpur police station area in Bhubaneswar on Friday night, they said.

 

Investigation Uncovers Premeditated Murder

Two of his friends, who were travelling with him, sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment, they added.

Police said the case was initially registered as a road accident. However, subsequent investigation revealed that the collision was deliberate and stemmed from a personal rivalry.

Love Triangle Motive Revealed

According to the investigators, Rautaray was in a relationship with a woman who had previously been involved with the prime accused, Suraj Biswakarma (23). The two men had reportedly clashed over the issue earlier on Friday, though they later appeared to have resolved their differences.

Police alleged that despite the apparent reconciliation, Biswakarma and his associates followed Rautaray and his friends as they travelled on a motorcycle.

Accused Arrested

"Biswakarma's SUV deliberately hit the motorcycle around 2 am. Rautaray died on the spot, while the two others sustained critical injuries," police said.

All six accused, including Biswakarma and the owner of the vehicle allegedly used in the crime, have been arrested.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that the incident was a premeditated murder arising out of past enmity linked to a love triangle," Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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