HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Trio Held in Seraikela-Kharsawan Man's Murder: Illicit Affair Turns Deadly

Trio Held in Seraikela-Kharsawan Man's Murder: Illicit Affair Turns Deadly

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
Share:

March 10, 2026 11:45 IST

Three individuals have been arrested in Seraikela-Kharsawan for the murder of a man allegedly due to a deadly love triangle and a conspiracy to conceal the crime.

Key Points

  • Three individuals arrested for the murder of Vijay Kumar Das in Seraikela-Kharsawan district.
  • The murder was allegedly motivated by an illicit relationship between the victim and one of the accused, Roshni Devi.
  • Roshni Devi, along with her sister and brother, conspired to kill Vijay Kumar Das after he refused to marry her.
  • The victim was intoxicated, murdered, and his body was concealed in a well to hide the crime.
  • Police recovered the body, the victim's motorcycle, and the murder weapon based on the accused's confession.

Three persons, including two sisters, were arrested for allegedly murdering a man from Seraikela-Kharsawan district, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Vijay Kumar Das (29), who had been missing since February 24. His body was recovered from a well in Tengaria village under Daladali outpost in Ranchi district on March 7, the officer said, adding that a missing person complaint was filed on March 3 in this regard.

 

Details of the Murder Plot

SP (Rural) Praveen Pushkar said, "The accused murdered the victim by slitting his throat. Das was in an illicit relationship with Roshni Devi (29). Roshni was pressuring him to marry her, but he was refusing. Thereafter, Roshni, along with her sister Seema Devi (35) and brother Bhupesh Baitha (27), hatched a conspiracy to kill Das."

Roshni took Vijay to her newly half-constructed house in Jarriya, Bedo. After getting him intoxicated with alcohol, all three jointly slit his throat, stabbed him in the stomach and brutally murdered him, the SP said.

Later, to conceal the crime, they stuffed the body into a sack, transported it to Tengaria on a motorcycle, tied it to the motorcycle, and dumped it into the well, the SP added.

Recovery and Arrests

Based on the disclosure made by the accused, the body of the missing victim and his motorcycle were recovered from the well. The knife used in the crime was also recovered from the house of the main accused, Roshni Devi, another police officer said.

All three accused have been arrested, the officer added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Four Get Life for Burning Three Alive in SUV Over Love Affair
Four Get Life for Burning Three Alive in SUV Over Love Affair
Siblings Beaten to Death Over Land Dispute in Sehore
Haryana Woman, Daughters Die by Suicide: Dowry Harassment Claim
Haryana Woman, Daughters Die by Suicide: Dowry Harassment Claim
Murder Accused Dies in Police Custody in Ranchi
Murder Accused Dies in Police Custody in Ranchi
Man Shoots Sister's Lover in Mathura Over Relationship Disapproval

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

WATCH: Pakistanis Celebrate Iran's New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei1:31

WATCH: Pakistanis Celebrate Iran's New Supreme Leader...

'My Wife Made India's T20 World Cup Dream Possible!'6:29

'My Wife Made India's T20 World Cup Dream Possible!'

Huma Qureshi Stuns at Komal Nahta's Son's Pre-Wedding Reception0:54

Huma Qureshi Stuns at Komal Nahta's Son's Pre-Wedding...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO