News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Elgar Parishad case: SC grants bail to Gautam Navlakha

Elgar Parishad case: SC grants bail to Gautam Navlakha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 14, 2024 12:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to activist Gautam Navlakha in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff Archives

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and S V N Bhatti refused to extend the stay imposed by the Bombay high court order on the bail granted to Navlakha in the case.

It also directed Navlakha to pay Rs 20 lakh towards expenses for security in house arrest.

 

"We are inclined to not extend the stay as high court order is detailed in granting bail. Trial would take years and years and years for completion. Without going at length into contentions, we will not extend the stay. A sum of Rs 20 lakh to be paid to the opposite party as earliest," the bench said.

The top court noted that Navlakha has been in jail for over four years and charges are yet to be framed in the case.

The Bombay high court had on December 19 last year granted bail to Navlakha but stayed its order for three weeks after the NIA sought time to file an appeal in the top court.

Navlakha, who was arrested in August 2018, was in November last year permitted by the Supreme Court to be placed under house arrest.

He is currently residing in Navi Mumbai.

The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which police claim triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city.

Sixteen activists have been arrested in the case and five of them are currently out on bail.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Unbelievable after six years my mother got bail'
'Unbelievable after six years my mother got bail'
'The State snatched away my time with my daughter'
'The State snatched away my time with my daughter'
MPs write to PM to free BK-13
MPs write to PM to free BK-13
4 Delhi hospitals receive bomb threat mail
4 Delhi hospitals receive bomb threat mail
Modi In Varanasi: Festive Saffron Fervour
Modi In Varanasi: Festive Saffron Fervour
White House frequently serving golgappas to guests
White House frequently serving golgappas to guests
Breathtaking Raashi
Breathtaking Raashi
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Elgar Parishad case: HC grants bail to Gautam Navlakha

Elgar Parishad case: HC grants bail to Gautam Navlakha

Prof Shoma Sen walks out of prison after 6 years

Prof Shoma Sen walks out of prison after 6 years

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances