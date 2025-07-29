HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Beware Pak, China! India test fires missile 'Pralay'

Beware Pak, China! India test fires missile 'Pralay'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: July 29, 2025 15:37 IST

x

India has successfully test-fired the newly-developed tactical missile Pralay, which is capable of carrying conventional warheads. The missile was test-fired from the APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha on Monday and Tuesday, the defence ministry said.

IMAGE: Pralay has a range of 150 to 500 km. Photograph: @DRDO_India/X

Pralay is a short-range surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg.

The missile, capable of carrying conventional warheads, has a range of 150 to 500 km. It has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

 

The missile, equipped with modern technologies, will give further technological boost to the armed forces against threats, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said lauding the DRDO, the armed forces and the concerned industry partners involved in the project for the successful flight-tests.

The flight tests were carried out as a part of user evaluation trials to validate the maximum and minimum range capability of the missile system, the defence ministry said.

The missiles precisely followed the intended trajectory and reached the target point with pin-point accuracy meeting all the test objectives, it said.

"All subsystems performed as per expectations, which were verified using test data captured by various tracking sensors deployed by the integrated test range, including instruments deployed on ship positioned near the designated impact point," it added in a statement.

"Pralay is an indigenously-developed solid propellant quasi-ballistic missile employing state-of-the-art guidance and navigation to ensure high precision," the ministry said.

Its system has been developed by Research Centre Imarat in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories- such as Advanced Systems Laboratory, Armament Research and Development Establishment, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory, Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, Research and Development Establishment (Engineers).

The industry partners in the project included the Bharat Dynamics Limited and the Bharat Electronics Limited and many other MSMEs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Boost to India's defence: Missile launched from a drone
Boost to India's defence: Missile launched from a drone
Time For India's Defence Reality Check
Time For India's Defence Reality Check
India's Two Front War Challenge
India's Two Front War Challenge
India Set For Rs 32 Trillion Defence Budget... In 2047
India Set For Rs 32 Trillion Defence Budget... In 2047
Beware India's Enemies, Akash Prime Is Here!
Beware India's Enemies, Akash Prime Is Here!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Nag Panchami: The Good Guys & Bad Guys Among Snakes

webstory image 2

7 Countries With The Most Universities: India No 1

webstory image 3

Deepika, Zoya Among 90 Women Bringing Change

VIDEOS

What victim's daughter (Aarti R Menon) said after Pahalgam terrorists killed0:36

What victim's daughter (Aarti R Menon) said after...

Flash floods wreak havoc in Himachal's Mandi0:34

Flash floods wreak havoc in Himachal's Mandi

Heavy rain triggers waterlogging in Patna1:04

Heavy rain triggers waterlogging in Patna

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD