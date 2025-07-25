HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India test-fires drone-launched missile

India test-fires drone-launched missile

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 25, 2025 11:15 IST

A drone-launched precision guided missile has been successfully test-fired by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at a test range in Andhra Pradesh.

Photograph: @rajnathsingh/X

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that the flight trials were carried out in Kurnool.

"In a major boost to India's defence capabilities, @DRDO_India has successfully carried out flight trials of UAV Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 in the National Open Area Range (NOAR), test range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh," Singh said in a social media post.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
