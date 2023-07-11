News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Beware, An Angry River!

Beware, An Angry River!

By REDIFF NEWS
July 11, 2023 13:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Glimpses of havoc caused by flooding in Kullu, Patiala and Chandigarh due to incessant rain on Monday, July 10, 2023.

 

Kullu

IMAGE: The water level of the Beas river rises as it crosses the danger mark following heavy rainfall in Kullu. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Buildings get partially submerged in the swollen Beas river.

 

IMAGE: A truck is carried away by the overflowing Beas river.

 

IMAGE: The Bhuntar Valley bridge is completely damaged.

 

IMAGE: The Beas river swept away everything in its way.

 

IMAGE: Local residents stand on the banks of the swollen Beas river.

***

Meanwhile, army personnel are on a rescue mission in Patiala and Chandigarh

IMAGE: Rescue teams shift flood-affected people to a safer place.

 

IMAGE: Army personnel evacuate an elderly lady after river water entered her home.

 

IMAGE: Army personnel rescue residents in a boat from flooded Gopal Colony.

 

IMAGE: People watch as army personnel evacuate local residents.

 

IMAGE: Vehicles partially submerged in rainwater in a severely waterlogged area in Chandigarh.

 

IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha distributes rations to people during his visit to flood-affected areas in Punjab.

 

IMAGE: AAP MP Sushil Rinku and Jalandhar's Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal along with a National Disaster Response Force team move Phillaur residents stuck in their houses due to waterlogging to a safer location.

 

IMAGE: A woman drains out the rainwater from the compound of her house in Patiala.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
When Delhi Was Under Water
When Delhi Was Under Water
When Nature's Fury Struck Himachal
When Nature's Fury Struck Himachal
19 killed as heavy rains lash north India
19 killed as heavy rains lash north India
Amazon@10 goes from 100 product launches to 45,000
Amazon@10 goes from 100 product launches to 45,000
Pets help during broken relationships: Mumbai court
Pets help during broken relationships: Mumbai court
'My mom didn't let me watch Hindi films'
'My mom didn't let me watch Hindi films'
Deutsche India expands tech operations, to hire many
Deutsche India expands tech operations, to hire many
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Toll climbs to 37 as north India is battered by rains

Toll climbs to 37 as north India is battered by rains

SEE: Landslides, flash floods wreak havoc in Himachal

SEE: Landslides, flash floods wreak havoc in Himachal

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances