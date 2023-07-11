Beware, An Angry River!

Glimpses of havoc caused by flooding in Kullu, Patiala and Chandigarh due to incessant rain on Monday, July 10, 2023.

Kullu

IMAGE: The water level of the Beas river rises as it crosses the danger mark following heavy rainfall in Kullu. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Buildings get partially submerged in the swollen Beas river.

IMAGE: A truck is carried away by the overflowing Beas river.

IMAGE: The Bhuntar Valley bridge is completely damaged.

IMAGE: The Beas river swept away everything in its way.

IMAGE: Local residents stand on the banks of the swollen Beas river.

Meanwhile, army personnel are on a rescue mission in Patiala and Chandigarh

IMAGE: Rescue teams shift flood-affected people to a safer place.

IMAGE: Army personnel evacuate an elderly lady after river water entered her home.

IMAGE: Army personnel rescue residents in a boat from flooded Gopal Colony.

IMAGE: People watch as army personnel evacuate local residents.

IMAGE: Vehicles partially submerged in rainwater in a severely waterlogged area in Chandigarh.

IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha distributes rations to people during his visit to flood-affected areas in Punjab.

IMAGE: AAP MP Sushil Rinku and Jalandhar's Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal along with a National Disaster Response Force team move Phillaur residents stuck in their houses due to waterlogging to a safer location.

IMAGE: A woman drains out the rainwater from the compound of her house in Patiala.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com