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BESCOM Engineer Nabbed For Allegedly Accepting Bribe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 29, 2026 22:09 IST

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A BESCOM engineer in Bengaluru has been arrested for allegedly accepting a substantial bribe to manipulate electricity fine amounts, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption.

Key Points

  • BESCOM engineer arrested for allegedly accepting a ₹15 lakh bribe.
  • The engineer allegedly demanded ₹18 lakh to reduce an electricity fine.
  • Lokayukta police laid a trap following a complaint from a resident.
  • The accused has been secured and an investigation is underway.

Lokayukta sleuths on Friday caught a BESCOM engineer red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh to reduce an electricity fine amount, officials said.

Details of the Bribery Case

The accused, B S Basavarajaiah (57), serving as Assistant Executive Engineer, was attached to BESCOM Vigilance at Rajajinagar station in Bengaluru.

 

According to the Lokayukta police, the engineer had allegedly demanded Rs 18 lakh from complainant Ambareesh, a 37-year-old resident of Doddaballapur, for reducing the electricity fine amount in a BESCOM vigilance case.

The Arrest and Investigation

Following the complaint, a trap was laid and Basavarajaiah was allegedly caught while accepting Rs 15 lakh, they said.

The Lokayukta police registered a case under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The accused officer has been secured and further investigation is underway, officials added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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