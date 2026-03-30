Bengaluru: Mother and Daughter Dead in Suspected Suicide Pact Due to Debt

A family in Bengaluru, India, attempted suicide due to crippling debt from a failed chit fund business, resulting in the deaths of a mother and daughter and leaving two others injured.

Key Points A mother and daughter in Bengaluru died in a suspected suicide pact due to overwhelming debt.

The family recorded a video explaining their decision to end their lives due to heavy financial losses from a chit fund business.

Mohan, the son, ran a large-scale chit fund and faced difficulty repaying debts, leading to the tragic suicide attempt.

Police are investigating the incident to determine the exact circumstances and the extent of the financial losses.

Two women were found dead with their throats slit, while two others of the family escaped with injuries on the outskirts of the city, in an alleged attempt to die in the face of mounting debt, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Mallenahalli village under Attibele police station limits of Bengaluru Rural district on Sunday, they said.

Police said Asha (55) and her daughter Varshita (32) were found dead at home with their throats slit. Asha's son Mohan (27) and 10-year-old grandson Mayank Gowda survived with injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Knives were found at the spot, indicating that the injuries may have been inflicted by Mohan before he attempted to die by suicide, they said.

Mayank is Varshita's son. After her husband passed away, she had been living at her mother's house, they added. The matter was reported to the police by hospital authorities.

Details of the Financial Crisis

According to police, Mohan had been primarily involved in running a chit fund on a large scale for the past four to five years. The siblings lived in houses next to each other. Before attempting suicide, they also recorded a video claiming they were ending their lives due to heavy financial losses.

"The preliminary inquiry revealed that Mohan had suffered heavy losses and was finding it difficult to repay. The four of them recorded a video stating that they were under heavy debt, and could not continue living. After recording the video, they locked the door and attempted suicide," Superintendent of Police (Bengaluru Rural) Chandrakanth MV told PTI Videos.

The police said that when they inspected the spot, Asha and her daughter were found dead. Injured Mohan and Mayank were immediately taken to the hospital by their uncle.

"They are currently undergoing treatment at Narayana Hospital," he said.

"We will investigate all aspects to determine the exact cause behind the incident," Chandrakanth said.

Chit Fund Operations and Investigation

Police said Mohan was running different chit fund schemes valued up to Rs 1 crore. The types of festival chits he was running include mutton chits, firecracker chits and Ugadi festival chits, among others.

"It appears that excessive spending and getting trapped in debt may have led to this situation. When people who had given money started demanding repayment, he may have taken this step," the officer said.

The exact manner in which the death occurred can only be confirmed after the post-mortem examination, the officer said. "Asha was diagnosed with a brain tumour as well, and was in a wheelchair. Her throat had been deeply slit. From this, it appears that Mohan may have done it," he added.