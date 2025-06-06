Bengaluru stampede: HC saves KSCA officials from arrest

The Karnataka high court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to key office bearers of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) in connection with the June 4 stampede outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which left 11 people dead and 56 others injured.

IMAGE: Four people taken into custody by Cubbon Park police in connection with the stampede at M Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB Victory celebrations being produced at the court, in Bengaluru on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Justice S R Krishna Kumar, who heard the petition seeking to quash the first information report (FIR) against the KSCA office-bearers, restrained the police from taking any coercive action against the officials until the next hearing.

The court also directed the petitioners to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

The petition to quash the FIR will be taken up again on June 16.

"No precipitative action shall be taken against the management of the Karnataka State Cricket Association till the next date of hearing, subject to the condition that they cooperate with the investigation," the bench ordered.

Senior advocates Ashok Haranahalli and Shyam Sundar represented the KSCA officials, while Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty appeared on behalf of the state. The AG clarified that the police had no immediate plans to arrest anyone and sought permission for the investigation to continue.

During the hearing, the petitioners' counsel raised concern over the recent arrest of Nikhil Sosale, the marketing and revenue head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), claiming it indicated a targeted approach.

The AG responded that Sosale had been apprehended at the airport while allegedly attempting to flee to Dubai.

The plea submitted by KSCA President Raghuram Bhat, Secretary A Shankar, Treasurer E S Jayaram, and the association's management argued that the FIR naming them was a 'knee-jerk' reaction by the police under pressure from the state government, which was facing public criticism and media scrutiny after the incident.

"There is absolutely no wrong that can be attributed to the petitioner committee or its office bearers. Despite having shown gratitude by offering compensation independently, the KSCA and its members have been subjected to undue hardship," the petition stated.

It also noted that the petitioners are professionals of high standing, including chartered accountants and designated senior advocates, and alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's public remarks calling for arrests had influenced police action.

Meanwhile, a related petition filed by Nikhil Sosale and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) was also heard on Friday. However, the court adjourned the matter to Monday without passing any orders.

The stampede occurred during celebrations marking RCB's maiden IPL title win, when a massive crowd gathered outside the stadium following announcements of free public entry. The chaos at the gates resulted in a deadly rush.

In the aftermath, a case was registered at Cubbon Park Police Station, and the state government appointed a one-member inquiry commission led by retired high court judge Justice John Michael D'Cunha to conduct enquiry into the tragedy.

The high court has also taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and has asked the state to file a status report.

That matter will be heard on June 10.