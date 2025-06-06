HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Siddaramaiah's political secy sacked over B'luru stampede

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 06, 2025 16:33 IST

MLC K Govindaraj has been relieved from the post of political secretary to the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with immediate effect, the government said on Friday.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah meets the injured in the stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium, at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

Though no official reason was given for Govindaraj's removal, the decision is said to be linked to the June 4 stampede incident outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium here that killed 11 people.

The stampede occurred on Wednesday evening in front of the stadium, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations. Eleven people have died and 56 were injured in the incident.

 

"The appointment of K Govindaraj as Political Secretary to the Chief Minister is hereby revoked with immediate effect. Accordingly, K Govindaraj is hereby relieved from the post of Political Secretary to the Chief Minister with immediate effect," an official notification said.

Siddaramaiah on Thursday suspended Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda and four other senior police officials in connection with the stampede incident.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
