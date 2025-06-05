RCB ready to cooperate with stampede inquiry

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
June 05, 2025 20:51 IST

IMAGE: Police officers make way for an ambulance following a stampede at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Photograph: Reuters

Under-fire IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday said it will cooperate with all the legal proceedings after an FIR was registered against them a day after the stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in which 11 people were killed.

The FIR has been lodged against RCB, Karnataka State Cricket Association, and event management firm DNA Entertainment Networks.

"We can't comment on legal proceedings at the moment. But we will cooperate with all the government and judicial authorities," informed a franchise source.

The tragedy occurred when nearly two-and-half lakh people thronged the stadium to catch a glimpse of RCB cricketers after their maiden IPL triumph. The resultant chaos led to the death of 11 people, besides leaving several others injured.

According to the police, the case was registered at Cubbon Park police station under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by using dangerous weapons or means), 121 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 190 (liability of members of an unlawful assembly for offences committed in pursuit of a common object), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty), and 125 (12) (acts endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Earlier, the RCB announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the 11 supporters, who lost their lives in the stampede.

"As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of Rs 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased. In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident," the team has said in a statement.

 

A magisterial inquiry is currently underway into the tragedy, and its report is expected within the next fortnight.

RCB has drawn widespread criticism for going ahead with the victory celebrations just a day after their title win, denying the administration and police authorities enough time to arrange adequate security measures needed for an event of such magnitude. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
