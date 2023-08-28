News
Rediff.com  » News » Kochi-Bengaluru flight receives bomb threat, passengers offloaded

Kochi-Bengaluru flight receives bomb threat, passengers offloaded

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 28, 2023 12:58 IST
Passengers on board an Indigo flight from Kochi to Bengaluru were deboarded at the international airport here on Monday after receiving a call regarding the presence of a bomb in the aircraft, airport sources said.

The flight -- 6E6482 -- was scheduled to depart for Bengaluru at 10.30 AM.

The passengers were offloaded and the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay for further inspection, airport sources said.

 

Nedumbassery police also confirmed receipt of the bomb threat and said that a team has been sent to investigate the matter.

Police said further details would be available only after the team's initial investigation.

