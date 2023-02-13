News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Bomb hoax at Google office in Pune; caller held

Bomb hoax at Google office in Pune; caller held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 13, 2023 13:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Google company's office in Maharashtra's Pune city was briefly put on alert after a call was received about a bomb in the premises which later turned out to be a hoax, police said on Monday.

Image only for representation. Photograph: Baz Ratner/Reuters

A man, who allegedly made the call in an inebriated state, has been traced to Hyderabad and apprehended from there, they said.

Google's office located at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai received a call at 7.54 pm on Sunday that a bomb was kept at the company's Pune office, located on the 11th floor of a multi-storey commercial building in Mundhwa area here, an official said.

 

The company officials lodged a complaint with the BKC police who registered a first information report (FIR) against the then unidentified person Indian Penal Code Sections 505(1)(B) (intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to public) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said.

The Mumbai Police subsequently shared the information with their Pune counterparts, the official said.

After being alerted, Pune police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad reached the spot and carried out extensive searches, Pune Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) Vikrant Deshmukh said.

"The call later turned out to be a hoax. The caller has been traced to Hyderabad and apprehended. He allegedly made the call in an inebriated condition," the official said.

Further investigation is on into the incident, he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Warned off woman, man threatens to bomb A'bad
Moscow-Goa flight diverted after bomb threat email
Moscow-Goa flight diverted after bomb threat email
Bomb alert on Iran-China plane came from Lahore ATC
Bomb alert on Iran-China plane came from Lahore ATC
Commercial vehicle sales may grow 9-11% in FY24
Commercial vehicle sales may grow 9-11% in FY24
The School By the Sea
The School By the Sea
What Happened After India-Pakistan Game
What Happened After India-Pakistan Game
Rajya Sabha adjourned till March 13 amid Oppn ruckus
Rajya Sabha adjourned till March 13 amid Oppn ruckus
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

SpiceJet bomb hoax: Man wanted friends to ....

SpiceJet bomb hoax: Man wanted friends to ....

Bomb hoax at 3 Mumbai rly stations, Amitabh home

Bomb hoax at 3 Mumbai rly stations, Amitabh home

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances