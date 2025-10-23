HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Woman gang-raped, robbed at Bengaluru home; 3 arrested

Woman gang-raped, robbed at Bengaluru home; 3 arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 23, 2025 08:20 IST

x

Police on Wednesday said a 27-year-old woman from West Bengal was allegedly gangraped and robbed of valuables at her residence in Bengaluru.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Pixabay.com

Three of the accused have been arrested, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining two, police added.

The incident reportedly occurred after 9 pm at Gangondanahalli, under the jurisdiction of Madanayakanahalli police station, late Tuesday. Senior police officials reached the scene shortly after receiving a call from the woman.

 

"The accused persons threatened her and took turns sexually assaulting her. They then fled with Rs 25,000 in cash and two mobile phones from the house," police said.

"Given the seriousness of the case, a deputy SP-rank officer was assigned to the investigation. After speaking to the woman and others in the house, we learned that five people had entered the residence. We have formed three special teams under the inspector of each police station in the Nelamangala sub-division," said C K Baba, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural.

He added that three of the accused have been secured, and the remaining two will be apprehended soon.

"We need to interrogate them in detail to ascertain if the woman and the accused knew each other before. Her condition is out of danger. As per our SOP, all procedures are being followed," he said.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows that, besides the victim, a woman, two adults, and two children were in the house during the incident.

A case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 70(1) (gang rape), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 311 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), and 324(3) (mischief), among other relevant provisions.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Your say: How can women be safe?
Your say: How can women be safe?
'The Only Way We Can Stop Rapes...'
'The Only Way We Can Stop Rapes...'
Bengaluru Student Raped Inside College Washroom
Bengaluru Student Raped Inside College Washroom
Former partner kills pregnant woman, slayed by husband
Former partner kills pregnant woman, slayed by husband
Doctor kills wife by administering anaesthetic drug, held
Doctor kills wife by administering anaesthetic drug, held

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Indian Old Timers

webstory image 2

5 Best Air Purifiers For Your Home

webstory image 3

7 Ways To Have Upma For Breakfast

VIDEOS

'Days, if not weeks, away from crisis', Expert warns of imminent defence production crisis3:54

'Days, if not weeks, away from crisis', Expert warns of...

Diana Penty Stuns in Shimmery Rose Gold Lehenga at Diwali Bash!0:54

Diana Penty Stuns in Shimmery Rose Gold Lehenga at Diwali...

Watch: Govardhan Puja performed in Akshardham Temple, Delhi3:10

Watch: Govardhan Puja performed in Akshardham Temple, Delhi

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO