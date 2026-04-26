Bengaluru Police Arrest Six In Dacoity Case

Bengaluru police have apprehended six individuals from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, for their involvement in a dacoity where they allegedly trespassed a house, threatened residents, and stole valuables, leading to the recovery of stolen goods.

Key Points Six individuals have been arrested in connection with a dacoity case in Bengaluru.

The accused allegedly trespassed into a house and threatened the occupants with weapons.

Stolen items, including laptops and mobile phones, have been recovered by the police.

The accused confessed to their involvement in the dacoity during interrogation.

The arrested individuals have been remanded to judicial custody following a court appearance.

Bengaluru police said on Sunday that six persons were arrested from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district in connection with a dacoity case here.

The police seized two two-wheelers, four mobile phones, and two laptops worth Rs 3 lakh from the accused.

The accused allegedly trespassed into a house here and threatened the occupants with deadly weapons, earlier this month.

Details Of The Dacoity Incident

According to police, the complainant, a resident of Pavamana Nagar within the limits of Konanakunte Police Station, submitted a complaint on April 18. He was a college student, originally from Kerala. He, along with six other students, resided in the house and all were pursuing studies at the same college.

On the night of April 17, around late hours, six unknown persons aged between 20-25 years unlawfully entered the house. They assaulted the occupants with their hands and a knife, causing bleeding injuries, threatened them, and robbed them of Rs 10,000 cash, four mobile phones, two laptops, and a two-wheeler, they said, adding that based on the complaint, a dacoity case was registered.

Investigation And Arrest

During the investigation, the police conducted inquiries from various angles and gathered credible information through informants. the an official release said, adding, the accused were later picked up from Coimbatore.

The police recovered the stolen laptops, mobile phones, a two-wheeler belonging to the complainant, and another one used in the commission of the offence, they said.

"Upon interrogation, all six accused confessed to their involvement in the offence."

The six accused were produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody, they added.