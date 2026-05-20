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Home  » News » Bengaluru Firm Duped Of Rs 3 Crore In Gold Jewellery Scam

Bengaluru Firm Duped Of Rs 3 Crore In Gold Jewellery Scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 20, 2026 17:24 IST

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A gold jewellery firm in Bengaluru fell victim to a sophisticated scam, losing approximately Rs 3 crore worth of ornaments to fraudsters posing as wholesale buyers.

Key Points

  • A Bengaluru gold jewellery firm was allegedly cheated of Rs 3 crore.
  • The suspects posed as wholesale buyers to gain access to the jewellery.
  • The incident occurred in Malleswaram and was captured on CCTV.
  • An FIR has been registered against the three men involved in the gold jewellery theft.
  • Police are currently investigating the case and attempting to apprehend the suspects.

An FIR has been registered against three men for allegedly cheating a gold jewellery firm and decamping with ornaments worth around Rs 3 crore after posing as wholesale buyers, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Malleswaram on May 16 and was captured on CCTV cameras, they said.

 

According to the complaint filed by the sales manager of Mehta Gold Pvt Ltd, as per the instructions of his senior colleague, he and another employee carried nearly 3 kg of gold jewellery samples to the office of Paresh Soni, who had introduced himself as a wholesale gold trader interested in purchasing ornaments.

At Soni's office, he introduced two other persons, Shyam and Chandrashekhar Rao. As Soni selected the ornaments he liked, Shyam checked them using a machine and noted their weight in grams.

How The Gold Jewellery Scam Unfolded

After selecting the ornaments, Soni allegedly handed over around 1 kg, 850 grams of jewellery to Rao in an adjacent cabin on the pretext of preparing a list and photographing the designs.

The complainant further alleged that Rao fled with the ornaments, while Shyam also escaped, claiming he would bring him back.

Police Investigation Into The Jewellery Theft

The FIR stated that the accused persons, with the intention of committing theft, pretended to inspect the jewellery designs and take photographs, and then stole the ornaments and escaped. The stolen jewellery is estimated to be worth around Rs 3 crore.

A case has been registered at Malleswaram police station against Soni, Rao, and Shyam under Sections 305 (theft), 318(4) (cheating), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused persons.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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