News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Bengal's lone Congress MLA joins TMC

Bengal's lone Congress MLA joins TMC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 29, 2023 16:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lone Congress MLA in West Bengal Assembly, Bayron Biswas, on Monday joined the Trinamool Congress in the presence of the ruling party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Paschim Medinipur district.

IMAGE: TMC's general secretary Abhishek Banerjee welcomes Congress MLA Bayron Biswas to the party fold. Photograph: @AITCofficial/Twitter

Biswas, the MLA from the minority-dominated Sagardighi constituency in Murshidabad district, switched over to the TMC in Ghatal area during the ruling party's ongoing mass outreach campaign – Trinamool eh Nabojowaar (New wave in Trinamool).

“Today, during the ongoing #JonoSanjogYatra in the presence of Shri @abhishekaitc, INC MLA from Sagardighi Bayron Biswas joined us. We wholeheartedly welcome him to the Trinamool Congress family!

"To strengthen your resolve to fight against the divisive and discriminatory politics of BJP, you have chosen the right platform. Together, we will win!” the AITC tweeted.

 

Biswas had won the Sagardighi seat on a Congress ticket in a by-poll held earlier this year, thus giving the grand old party a representation in the state assembly, as it had failed to open its account in the 2021 assembly elections.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Sorry Mamata, Congress-mukt Opposition isn't possible
Sorry Mamata, Congress-mukt Opposition isn't possible
Cong in 'deep freezer', alternative front needed: TMC
Cong in 'deep freezer', alternative front needed: TMC
268 seats in non-BJP states, how will 2024 pan out?
268 seats in non-BJP states, how will 2024 pan out?
Political tensions jeopardise Pak's WC participation
Political tensions jeopardise Pak's WC participation
Britain imposes export ban on Tipu Sultan's gun
Britain imposes export ban on Tipu Sultan's gun
CBI files FIR against Rolls-Royce in corruption case
CBI files FIR against Rolls-Royce in corruption case
How Indian women's cricket team can turn the tables
How Indian women's cricket team can turn the tables
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

After Cong's big K'taka win, Mamata's proposal for 2024

After Cong's big K'taka win, Mamata's proposal for 2024

'TMC will emerge as the real Congress'

'TMC will emerge as the real Congress'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances