News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Bengal to deploy paramilitary forces in 3 districts for Hanuman Jayanti

Bengal to deploy paramilitary forces in 3 districts for Hanuman Jayanti

Source: PTI
April 05, 2023 20:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Following the direction of the Calcutta high court, the West Bengal government on Wednesday decided to deploy paramilitary forces in three districts of Hooghly, Barrackpore and Kolkata during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, a senior official said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The decision was taken at a meeting held virtually by Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi with senior police officers of the state.

 

"There will be an ample number of state police forces deployed at sensitive areas in the state and also at those places where violence was witnessed recently, Apart from that, we have decided to deploy three companies of paramilitary forces in Kolkata, Hooghly and Barrackpore," the official told PTI.

The Calcutta high court on Wednesday directed the state government to requisition central forces for assisting the state police in maintaining peace during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.

Violent clashes were witnessed in Hooghly and Howrah districts during Ram Navami celebrations recently.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Religious Bonhomie At Ram Navami Yatra
Religious Bonhomie At Ram Navami Yatra
OIC denounces Ram Navami violence, India hits back
OIC denounces Ram Navami violence, India hits back
Govt seeks report from Bengal on Ram Navami violence
Govt seeks report from Bengal on Ram Navami violence
Recipe: Rocket Sandwiches
Recipe: Rocket Sandwiches
Ex-teachers, students seek DU college princi's apology
Ex-teachers, students seek DU college princi's apology
Political parties do not have higher immunity: SC
Political parties do not have higher immunity: SC
Orleans Masters: Saina, Sameer crash out
Orleans Masters: Saina, Sameer crash out
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Call central forces for Hanuman Jayanti: HC to Bengal

Call central forces for Hanuman Jayanti: HC to Bengal

Ensure peaceful Hanuman Jayanti: MHA to states, UTs

Ensure peaceful Hanuman Jayanti: MHA to states, UTs

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances