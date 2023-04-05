News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » HC directs Bengal govt to deploy central forces for Hanuman Jayanti celebrations

HC directs Bengal govt to deploy central forces for Hanuman Jayanti celebrations

Source: PTI
April 05, 2023 14:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Calcutta high court Wednesday directed the West Bengal government to requisition central forces for assisting the state police in maintaining peace during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The court said in view of events in the recent past, the order was being given to assure the general public that they are safe and will not be affected by any disturbance.

Clashes had taken place at some places in Howrah and Hooghly districts between two groups during and after Ram Navami processions last week.

 

Observing that prevention is better than cure, a division bench presided by Acting Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam directed the West Bengal government to requisition central forces to avoid any breach of peace when Hanuman Jayanti rallies are taken out on Thursday.

The court also directed the Centre to make swift arrangements for such deployment on receipt of requisition from the state.

Advocate General S N Mookherjee told the court that around 2,000 applications have been received by the police in the state for holding Hanuman Jayanti rallies.

The order came on a PIL filed by Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Instigator' of Jahangirpuri violence granted bail
'Instigator' of Jahangirpuri violence granted bail
Hanuman Jayanti procession organisers booked
Hanuman Jayanti procession organisers booked
30 held for placing saffron flag on dargah in Gujarat
30 held for placing saffron flag on dargah in Gujarat
The Moods In The Dugouts
The Moods In The Dugouts
SC quashes MediaOne ban, says free press is needed
SC quashes MediaOne ban, says free press is needed
Impact of untimely rain on wheat crop marginal
Impact of untimely rain on wheat crop marginal
Have You Seen A Tiger?
Have You Seen A Tiger?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Mamata appeals to Hindu brothers to protect minorities

Mamata appeals to Hindu brothers to protect minorities

Ram Navmi festivities marred by 14 deaths, clashes

Ram Navmi festivities marred by 14 deaths, clashes

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances