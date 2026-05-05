Bengal polls: BJP heavyweights shine, a few big names stumble

The BJP experienced a mixed outcome in the West Bengal Assembly elections, with key leaders securing victories alongside some notable defeats, reflecting a complex political landscape.

IMAGE: BJP supporters celebrate the majority in the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, May 4, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Dilip Ghosh won from Kharagpur Sadar, marking a significant victory for the BJP.

Suvendu Adhikari defeated his rival in Nandigram, but the Bhabanipur contest remained inconclusive.

The BJP capitalised on public sentiment in Panihati, securing a win with the mother of the RG Kar hospital victim.

Several actor-turned-politicians and new faces secured wins for the BJP in various constituencies.

Despite overall gains, the BJP faced setbacks with losses in key urban pockets like Kolkata Port and Entally.

Riding a strong statewide performance, the Bharatiya Janata Party saw several of its heavyweight candidates register significant victories in the West Bengal aassembly polls, though a few prominent faces failed to cross the finish line despite the broader saffron surge.

Key BJP victories in West Bengal

Among the standout winners was Dilip Ghosh, who returned to the Assembly from Kharagpur Sadar with a margin of over 26,000 votes, reasserting his relevance after a Lok Sabha defeat in 2024.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari emerged victorious from Nandigram, defeating his former aide-turned-rival by more than 10,000 votes. However, his high-profile contest against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur remained inconclusive, although he was leading with a margin of 554 votes after 16 rounds of counting. Four rounds of counting are still left.

BJP's success with new faces and public sentiment

In a politically significant outcome, the mother of the RG Kar hospital rape-murder victim, fielded by the BJP from Panihati, surged ahead with a decisive lead, capitalising on public sentiment, while Left-backed protest face Kalatan Dasgupta finished a distant third.

Actor-turned-politician Rudranil Ghosh secured a win from Shibpur, defeating TMC's Rana Chatterjee, while another celebrity candidate Rupa Ganguly triumphed in Sonarpur Dakshin in a closely fought contest.

Former journalist Swapan Dasgupta opened his Assembly account with a win from Rashbehari, overcoming previous electoral setbacks. Veteran leader Tapas Roy also delivered for the BJP, defeating TMC's Shreya Pandey in Maniktala.

North Bengal and other notable wins

In north Bengal, Union minister Nisith Pramanik registered a comfortable victory from Mathabhanga, while Shankar Ghosh retained Siliguri, reinforcing the party's stronghold in the region.

Among other notable winners, Agnimitra Paul retained Asansol South with a massive margin, Subrata Thakur held on to Gaighata, and former cricketer Ashok Dinda secured victory from Moyna. BJP's Sajal Ghosh wrested Baranagar from the TMC, while Jagannath Chattopadhyay won in Suri.

Party turncoat Arjun Singh led in Noapara, and debutant Tarunjyoti Tiwari clinched Rajarhat-Gopalpur, signalling the party's success in fielding fresh faces.

Setbacks for the BJP

However, the BJP's march was not without setbacks. Rakesh Singh lost to TMC heavyweight Firhad Hakim in Kolkata Port, failing to dent the ruling party's bastion.

Similarly, lawyer-activist Priyanka Tibrewal was defeated in Entally, unable to convert her high-decibel campaign into votes.

In Tollygunge, BJP's Papiya Adhikari was leading by a slender margin against TMC minister Aroop Biswas, indicating a tight finish.

The results, declared for 293 seats with polling in one constituency deferred, reflect a mixed but impactful performance by the BJP's top brass combining high-profile gains with a few notable misses in crucial urban pockets.