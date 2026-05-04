How RSS Helped BJP Wrest Bengal

Discover how the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's strategic voter awareness campaigns and grassroots efforts significantly contributed to the BJP's performance in the West Bengal assembly elections.

IMAGE: RSS members take part in a route march in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points RSS conducted voter awareness campaigns across West Bengal before the assembly elections.

RSS volunteers held small group meetings to encourage voting without fear.

RSS provided feedback to the BJP on public sentiment and rival strategies.

RSS supported victims of post-poll violence, offering legal aid and assistance.

RSS expanded its base in West Bengal by addressing local issues and standing with the people.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) carried out large-scale voter awareness campaigns across West Bengal during the run-up to the assembly polls while its volunteers held lakhs of small group meetings with people in every nook and cranny of the state, exhorting them to cast their vote without any fear this time.

According to sources, the RSS swayamsevaks (volunteers) also kept their ears to the ground and gave 'valuable feedback' to the Bharatiya Janata Party on the 'people's pulse' and the 'rival's moves' to help the party fine-tune its poll strategy.

RSS Volunteers' Contribution To BJP's Success

"They really worked so hard," a senior BJP leader told PTI, acknowledging the RSS volunteers' contribution in the party's success in breaching Mamata Banerjee-led ruling TMC fort in West Bengal.

While the counting of votes was still underway, the latest trends indicated that the BJP was poised to defeat the ruling TMC in West Bengal with its candidate winning seven seats and leading in 204 seats in the 294-member legislative assembly at 6 pm on Monday.

"More than a moment of joy and happiness, it's a very emotional moment for us. It will now pave the way to get out of 100 years of suffering in the state," a source in the RSS told PTI, reacting to the counting trends.

West Bengal's Path To Progress

With the formation of the BJP government, West Bengal will start marching on the path of progress and reclaim its 'lost glory', the source added.

"We worked round the clock on the ground and reached out to people with our message. The BJP also worked hard to achieve this success," he said, adding that the party and Sangh volunteers worked in proper coordination across all levels.

During the elections, the sources said, RSS workers carried out large-scale voter awareness campaigns and also held nearly two lakh meetings with people in small groups across the state.

Ensuring Fearless Voting

"During these meetings, people were made aware of the poll issues and exhorted to vote without any fear. They were assured of their safety," a source said.

According to the sources, the BJP began strengthening and expanding its base in West Bengal soon after the 2021 state polls in which the party emerged as the main opposition with its tally surging to 77 seats from three in 2016.

The RSS also began creating a fertile ground for the BJP's next foray soon after the 2021 assembly polls in the state.

Support After Post-Poll Violence

"Several workers were killed in the post-poll violence in West Bengal after TMC's victory in 2021. But we did not stop. We continued our work," another source in the RSS told PTI.

"We stood by the victims of the post-poll violence and did everything possible to help them get relief. We helped them in getting legal counselling, compensation and rebuilding their houses which were set on fire or damaged during the post-poll violence. We also cared for their livelihood," the source added.

The sources said the RSS intensified its public outreach effort and gradually expanded its base in West Bengal over the past five years by standing with people on local issues.

"RSS workers gave strength to Sandeshkhali victims and helped them get legal assistance," a source said.