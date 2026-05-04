How BJP Plans To Win Punjab After West Bengal Victory

Riding high on their West Bengal election performance, the BJP is now setting its sights on winning the Punjab assembly polls in 2027, promising to transform the state under Narendra Modi's leadership.

Key Points BJP leaders express confidence in winning the Punjab assembly polls in 2027, following their performance in West Bengal.

The BJP aims to address corruption, gangsters, and drug issues in Punjab, promising a 'Rangla Punjab' under PM Modi's leadership.

Punjab BJP leaders are urging party workers to prepare for the 2027 elections with determination and hard work.

BJP claims that the AAP government in Punjab has failed on all fronts, paving the way for a BJP victory.

Following the party's resounding victory in West Bengal, state BJP leaders claimed that 'Lotus' will now bloom in Punjab under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the 2027 assembly polls in the state.

They further said that after West Bengal, it is now the turn of Punjab where assembly polls are due early next year.

The BJP is on its path to register a big win in West Bengal ousting the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government.

The BJP is set to retain power also in Assam and the NDA is on the road to making a comeback in Puducherry. Celebrations broke out at the BJP offices in many places including Chandigarh, Punjab's Amritsar and Pathankot, and sweets were distributed among party leaders and workers.

Party workers could also be seen dancing to the beats of 'dhol' (drums).

BJP's Vision for Punjab's Future

Reacting to the party's performance in the assembly polls, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said it is a testament to the people's unwavering faith in visionary leadership, hard work and public welfare policies of Prime Minister Modi.

On the Punjab assembly polls, Chugh said, "Under the leadership of PM Modi, 'Lotus' (BJP's poll symbol) will also bloom in Punjab. The BJP will form its own government."

Punjab will be rid of corruption, gangsters and drugs, and it will be turned into 'Rangla Punjab' (vibrant Punjab), he said.

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar said under the leadership of PM Modi, and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Nitin Nabin, the party secured a massive majority in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry.

"For this, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to them. I also salute the dedication of party workers who worked tirelessly with full commitment during these elections.

"At the same time, I especially want to thank the people of West Bengal who, by rejecting the politics of appeasement, have chosen the politics of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," said Jakhar.

Preparing for the 2027 Punjab Elections

On the Punjab polls, Jakhar said the state party workers to gear up and asked if West Bengal can be rid of "state-sponsored highhandedness" and "misgovernance", "then why cannot Punjab?"

"Like the people of West Bengal gave a chance to serve to the BJP by showing faith in PM Modi, people of Punjab are also ready and when the opportunity comes for voting, they want to get rid of these people (AAP) who looted Punjab," said Jakhar while speaking to reporters.

Jakhar called upon party workers to begin preparations for the 2027 elections with determination and hard work, saying that PM Modi has a special affection for Punjab and the party will take its message to every household.

"AAP's exit from Punjab is certain," he further said, claiming that the Bhagwant Mann government has "failed" on all fronts.

Congress 'Wiped Out' Claims BJP

Regarding the outcome of the assembly polls, Jakhar praised the dedication of party workers in West Bengal and paid tribute to their perseverance.

He added that West Bengal was a major challenge for the party, and under strong leadership and with the support of the people, that challenge has now been overcome.

With the same enthusiasm, the party has begun preparations for the upcoming elections in Punjab, he said.

Jakhar said the Bengal results would energise party workers and instil hope that if the BJP can come to power in Bengal, it can do so in Punjab as well.

He alleged that law and order in Bengal was "poor" and "politically motivated oppression" was prevalent, adding that Punjab is also facing similar concerns.

The BJP leader further claimed that Congress has been "wiped out" not only in Punjab but across the country.

In Punjab, the Congress has "surrendered" before the ruling party, he alleged.

Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma said after West Bengal gave a chance to the BJP to serve people there, now it is the turn of Punjab.

Senior BJP leader and former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh congratulated PM Modi, Shah and Nabin for the party's performance in the assembly polls.

"My congratulations to the Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji, the Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah Ji, and the BJP National President, Shri@NitinNabin Ji on the victory in West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry.

"This mandate reflects the people's trust in the strong leadership and good governance of the Union Government under PM Modi Ji, ably supported by Amit Shah Ji. Wishing you continued success in serving the nation," said Singh on X.

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu said, "From the heartland to Bengal, the map is not just expanding. It's the belief of a nation determined to progress.

"North to Northeast, the colour shift is no longer subtle. Bengal is simply the latest chapter in a story that's already well underway."