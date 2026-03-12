Mamata Banerjee Announces Traders' Welfare Board for West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced the creation of a Traders' Welfare Board to foster better communication and support for the state's vital trading community, aiming to boost the local economy.

Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Key Points West Bengal government establishes the Traders' Welfare Board (WBTWB) to support the state's business community.

The WBTWB will act as a formal platform for dialogue and coordination between traders and the West Bengal government.

The board aims to address the concerns of traders across all districts of West Bengal.

The president of the Confederation of West Bengal Traders Association (CWBTA) will chair the new welfare board.

The initiative underscores the West Bengal government's commitment to strengthening the state's economy through trader support.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced the constitution of a traders' welfare board, a long-standing demand of the business community, and said it would serve as an institutional platform between traders and the state government.

Banerjee also said she committed to the trading community last year that the government would set up such a welfare board.

"I am very happy to announce the constitution and notification of the West Bengal Traders' Welfare Board (WBTWB), which I committed at the State Traders' Convention and the Business & Industry Conclave in December, 2025. We fulfil what we promise," Banerjee said in a post on social media.

Banerjee said the board would provide an "institutional platform for regular dialogue and coordination" between traders and the government, with representation from every district in the state.

It will work to address the concerns of lakhs of traders, she said.

"This was a long-standing demand of our trading community. My heartiest congratulations to them," she said.

According to the chief minister, the chairperson of the board will be the president of the Confederation of West Bengal Traders Association (CWBTA), the apex body of traders in the state.

It will ensure strong representation from the trading community itself, she added.

"Our traders are the backbone of Bengal's economy. We remain committed to standing with them and working together to build a stronger, more vibrant economic future for our state," Banerjee said.