Union Minister Majumdar Criticises Banerjee's Protest, Outlines BJP's Promises for West Bengal

As West Bengal gears up for assembly elections, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar slams Mamata Banerjee's protests while outlining the BJP's ambitious plans for job creation, financial aid, and improved employee benefits if elected.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Friday mocked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's dharna in Kolkata over the SIR, claiming that she is rehearsing what she will have to do after losing the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

Majumdar also made a slew of promises, such as jobs for youths, raising the amount for women's financial assistance scheme and proper DA to state government employees, if the BJP forms the government.

He was speaking at a Poroborton Yatra rally of the BJP at Natabari in Cooch Behar district.

On Banerjee's dharna, Majumdar said, "She is rehearsing what she will do after a BJP chief minister takes over following the coming assembly elections."

The chief minister on Friday began a sit-in here to protest against the alleged arbitrary deletions from the post-SIR electoral rolls.

Maintaining that the TMC will lose the coming polls, the former state BJP president asserted that students and youths want jobs, not handouts offered by the Mamata Banerjee government.

BJP's Promises for West Bengal

"I assure you that after a BJP government comes to power, School Service Commission recruitments will be held every year," the union minister said.

He said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has, while inaugurating the Poriborton Yatra at Raidighi in South 24 Parganas earlier this week, promised to fill all vacancies in the state government by December, if the party comes to power.

"We will announce the seventh pay commission in the state within 45 days of forming the government," Majumdar said, echoing Shah's promise.

The minister also said that a proper DA will be paid to state government employees if the BJP forms the government.

He promised to pay Rs 3,000 to all women by introducing 'Annapurna Bhandar', replacing Mamata Banerjee's much-touted 'Lakshmi'r Bhandar' by which the current government pays Rs 1,500 to each woman.

The elections to the 294-member assembly are likely to be held in April.