Home  » News » Union Minister Majumdar Criticises Banerjee's Protest, Outlines BJP's Promises for West Bengal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 06, 2026 17:50 IST

As West Bengal gears up for assembly elections, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar slams Mamata Banerjee's protests while outlining the BJP's ambitious plans for job creation, financial aid, and improved employee benefits if elected.

Key Points

  • Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar criticised Mamata Banerjee's dharna, suggesting it's a rehearsal for her post-election actions.
  • Majumdar promised annual School Service Commission recruitments if the BJP forms the government in West Bengal.
  • The BJP pledges to fill all state government vacancies by December and implement the seventh pay commission within 45 days of assuming power.
  • Majumdar announced 'Annapurna Bhandar', promising Rs 3,000 to all women, replacing the current 'Lakshmi'r Bhandar' scheme.
  • The BJP aims to provide proper Dearness Allowance (DA) to state government employees if elected.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Friday mocked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's dharna in Kolkata over the SIR, claiming that she is rehearsing what she will have to do after losing the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

Majumdar also made a slew of promises, such as jobs for youths, raising the amount for women's financial assistance scheme and proper DA to state government employees, if the BJP forms the government.

 

He was speaking at a Poroborton Yatra rally of the BJP at Natabari in Cooch Behar district.

On Banerjee's dharna, Majumdar said, "She is rehearsing what she will do after a BJP chief minister takes over following the coming assembly elections."

The chief minister on Friday began a sit-in here to protest against the alleged arbitrary deletions from the post-SIR electoral rolls.

Maintaining that the TMC will lose the coming polls, the former state BJP president asserted that students and youths want jobs, not handouts offered by the Mamata Banerjee government.

BJP's Promises for West Bengal

"I assure you that after a BJP government comes to power, School Service Commission recruitments will be held every year," the union minister said.

He said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has, while inaugurating the Poriborton Yatra at Raidighi in South 24 Parganas earlier this week, promised to fill all vacancies in the state government by December, if the party comes to power.

"We will announce the seventh pay commission in the state within 45 days of forming the government," Majumdar said, echoing Shah's promise.

The minister also said that a proper DA will be paid to state government employees if the BJP forms the government.

He promised to pay Rs 3,000 to all women by introducing 'Annapurna Bhandar', replacing Mamata Banerjee's much-touted 'Lakshmi'r Bhandar' by which the current government pays Rs 1,500 to each woman.

The elections to the 294-member assembly are likely to be held in April.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
