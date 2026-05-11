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Suvendu Adhikari Aide Murder: Accused Remanded To Police Custody

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 11, 2026 16:14 IST

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Key suspects in the murder of Chandranath Rath, an aide to West Bengal's Suvendu Adhikari, have been remanded to police custody as the investigation continues.

Key Points

  • Three suspects arrested in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the murder of Chandranath Rath.
  • The suspects have been remanded to 13-day police custody by a Barasat court.
  • The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is continuing raids to find remaining suspects.
  • The accused face charges including murder, illegal arms possession, and criminal conspiracy.

Three persons, who were arrested from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the killing of Chandranath Rath, an aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, were remanded to 13-day police custody on Monday, a senior officer said.

Accused Face Multiple Charges

The three accused were detained on Sunday and later arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the murder that occurred in North 24 Parganas district's Madhyamgram area on the night of May 6, he said.

 

"The three accused were brought to West Bengal and produced before the Barasat court in North 24 Paraganas district on Monday. They were remanded to 13-day police custody," the officer said.

The Barasat court asked the police to produce them again on May 24, he said.

Ongoing Investigation and Raids

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) prayed for two weeks' police custody of the accused, he said.

They were charged with murder, possession of illegal arms, criminal conspiracy, and suppression of evidence under various sections of BNS, he said.

Two days after the declaration of the West Bengal assembly poll results, Rath was shot dead in Madhyamgram.

The SIT continued to conduct raids in multiple areas across the state to trace the remaining suspects, the officer added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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