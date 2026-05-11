UP Men Held In Suvendu Adhikari Aide Murder Case

Three individuals from Uttar Pradesh have been arrested in connection with the murder of Chandranath Rath, an aide to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, marking a breakthrough in the ongoing investigation.

Key Points Three individuals from Uttar Pradesh have been arrested in connection with the murder of Chandranath Rath.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) made the arrests based on digital clues and interstate links.

Investigators believe at least eight people were involved in the conspiracy and execution of the murder.

The police suspect one of the arrested men is a sharpshooter.

Three persons were arrested from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the killing of Chandranath Rath, an aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, police said on Monday.

SIT Makes Arrests In Murder Investigation

The accused were apprehended by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the murder that occurred in North 24 Parganas district's Madhyamgram on the night of May 6.

Investigators traced digital clues and interstate links in the case, the senior police officer said.

Details Of The Arrested Individuals

The arrested men were identified as Vishal Srivastava, a resident of Pandiyapatti in Bihar's Buxar district, while the two others are from Uttar Pradesh, he said, adding that the investigators suspect that one of them is a sharpshooter.

"This is a breakthrough. The investigation indicated that the assailants were from outside West Bengal. Based on technical surveillance, digital tracking and other inputs, members of the SIT were sent to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar," the officer told PTI.

Extent Of The Conspiracy

At least eight people were involved in the conspiracy and execution of the murder, he said.

The police believe that the attackers had carried out detailed reconnaissance before targeting Rath, he said.