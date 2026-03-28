'Beginning of a new chapter': Modi inaugurates Noida airport in Jewar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of Noida International Airport, a major infrastructure project set to transform connectivity and boost cargo capacity in Uttar Pradesh.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Terminal Building of Noida International Airport in Jewar, in Greater Noida. Photograph: DPR PMO

Key Points Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh.

The airport is designed as a multi-modal transport hub with road, rail, metro, and regional transport connectivity.

Phase one of the airport cost approximately Rs 11,200 crore to develop.

The airport will feature a multi-modal cargo hub with an initial handling capacity of over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually.

Initial passenger handling capacity is projected at 12 million passengers per annum, scalable to 70 million.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first Phase of the Noida International Airport, located in Jewar, on Saturday.

Modi said the Noida International Airport would boost economic activity in the region. "Noida International Airport will create new opportunities for farmers, small traders and youngsters of Western Uttar Pradesh," he said.

"Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in the journey towards a Viksit Uttar Pradesh and a Viksit Bharat," Modi said.

The prime minister was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and other dignitaries.

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place for the visit.

The prime minister also inspected the terminal.

Key Features of Noida International Airport Phase One

The first phase of the airport, developed at an estimated cost of Rs 11,200 crore, is envisioned as a multi-modal transport hub with seamless connectivity through road, rail, metro and regional transport systems.

According to an official statement, the project includes a multi-modal cargo hub with an initial handling capacity of over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, expandable to around 18 lakh metric tonnes.

The statement added that the airport's initial passenger handling capacity will be 12 million passengers per annum (MPPA), scalable up to 70 million MPPA. The prime minister also inspected the terminal.