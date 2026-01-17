India's Airline Fleet Nears 900 in 2026

In 2025, the total net induction was 35 planes -- 79 added and 44 returned -- making it much lower than even 2024.

IMAGE: An Indigo airline in flight. Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ethan Sarkar/Pexels.com

Indian carriers -- based on their estimated deliveries -- are projected to induct a net of around 50 to 55 planes in 2026 to their overall fleet in the country.

At an overall level, according to planespotter.com, the total number of planes in the country was pegged at 826 -- in which operational planes in 2025 stood at 723.

Around 103 were grounded due to lack of spare parts or planes going for upgradation and refurbishment like that of Air India.

However, if things are on track -- like Boeing improving its production and three new airlines are given permission to start operations this year -- the total fleet capacity in 2026 could be touching almost 900.

And, with big deliveries of planes in 2027 and 2028 for Air India and Indigo -- India could well touch close to the 1,000 aircraft mark.

That would put India in the same league as countries like the US and China which are already way above that number.

Moreover, 2026 may see many of the grounded planes flying again -- so, operational planes would also go up.

'Big Surge In Capacity Will Happen In 2027-2028'

According to planespotter.com, experts say that even if half of the 49 planes of IndiGo -- which are grounded due to lack of spare parts -- start flying with Pratt and Whitney new engines, the equation can be different.

Similarly, many of the refurbished Air India planes are expected to join the fleet -- giving a big fillip to the airlines.

Of course, Air India does not see any major overhaul in its total capacity.

Managing Director Cambell Wilson pointed out that the airlines will have 26 aircraft, in which 20 will be narrow bodied in the year.

But he also cautioned that the net fleet count will stay nearly flat as it returns leased Boeing 777 and retires some of them.

He points out that a big surge in capacity will happen in the year 2027-2028 when bulk deliveries of aircraft start happening.

In contrast, IndiGo is expecting a substantial number of the grounded fleet to be back in the air.

For the first time, it will also induct the Airbus A321 XLR, which will be deployed between Delhi and Athens initially.

And, new planes will continue to join the fleet from its orders.

New player Akasa -- which already has a fleet of 31 planes, according to aviation experts -- is expected to induct between one and two planes every month.

This could push their numbers to around 45 by the end of 2026.

This is mainly because Boeing deliveries are set to improve as it has an order to deliver 226 planes.

Sources said that even SpiceJet is looking at leased options of around 20 aircraft.

Aviation watch

India's overall fleet strength could be touching close to 900 by year-end

Many grounded flights are expected to join the operational fleet

Three new airlines which have been given NOC would add in new fleet

Improvement in production of Boeing could help in deliveries

