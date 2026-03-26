Noida International Airport Gears Up for Grand Opening

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Noida International Airport, a major greenfield project poised to transform air travel and cargo operations in the Delhi-NCR region and boost India's aviation sector.

IMAGE: A view of the Noida International Airport in Gautam Buddha Nagar. Photograph: @CMOfficeUP X/ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Noida International Airport, a key infrastructure project for the Delhi-NCR region.

The Noida airport is designed to complement Delhi's existing airport, easing congestion and expanding passenger capacity.

Phase-I of the Noida International Airport has been developed with an outlay of Rs 11,200 crore under a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model.

The airport will initially handle 12 million passengers annually, with potential to scale up to 70 million, and features a robust cargo ecosystem.

Noida International Airport aims to operate as a net-zero emissions facility, integrating energy-efficient systems and environmentally responsible practices.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed Noida International Airport, envisioned as a major international gateway for the National Capital Region, on Saturday.

The Noida airport has been developed as the second international airport for the Delhi-NCR region, complementing Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Its inauguration marks a significant milestone in India's journey towards becoming a global aviation hub, an official statement said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on March 28, 2026. At around 11.30 am, he will undertake a walkthrough of the terminal building of the Noida International Airport at Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar. Thereafter, at around 12 noon, the prime minister will inaugurate Phase-I of Noida International Airport and address a public gathering on the occasion," the statement said.

The Noida airport is one among the largest greenfield airport projects in India.

Together, the Delhi and Noida airports will function as an integrated aviation system, easing congestion, expanding passenger capacity, and positioning Delhi-NCR among the leading global aviation hubs, the statement said.

What the New Airport Means for Noida and NCR Connectivity

Phase-I of the Noida International Airport has been developed with an outlay of Rs 11,200 crore under a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model.

The airport will initially have a passenger handling capacity of 12 million passengers per annum. Once fully developed, this could be scaled up to 70 million passengers per annum.

The features include a 3,900-metre runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft; modern navigation systems, such as the Instrument Landing System; and advanced airfield lighting to support efficient, all-weather, round-the-clock operations.

Infrastructure Readiness

The airport also incorporates a robust cargo ecosystem. It includes a multi-modal cargo hub, featuring an integrated cargo terminal and logistics zones.

The cargo facility is designed to handle over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, expandable up to 18 lakh metric tonnes, and includes a dedicated 40-acre MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) facility.

Designed as a sustainable and future-ready infrastructure project, the Noida International Airport aims to operate as a net-zero emissions facility, integrating energy-efficient systems and environmentally responsible practices.

Its architectural design draws inspiration from Indian heritage, incorporating elements reminiscent of traditional ghats and havelis, thereby blending cultural aesthetics with modern infrastructure.

Strategically located along the Yamuna Expressway, the Noida International Airport is planned as a multi-modal transport hub with seamless integration across road, rail, metro, and regional transit systems, ensuring efficient connectivity for passengers and cargo, the statement said.

The state government said it is developing this project as a new hub for investment, employment and infrastructure growth, which will help accelerate Uttar Pradesh's goal of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy.

At the administrative level, continuous monitoring is being carried out to ensure that the inauguration event is conducted smoothly and successfully, it stated.

Final Preparations Underway for Noida International Airport Opening

The Uttar Pradesh government said preparations for the inauguration of Noida International Airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28 have reached final stages.

The district administration is working on war footing to ensure a smooth inauguration ceremony, the government said in a statement issued in the state capital Lucknow.

All departments are rapidly completing their assigned responsibilities, it added.

According to the statement, this ambitious project has been translated into reality owing to active and continuous efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

With his vision, the project is emerging as a major symbol of development in the state.

Following earlier review meetings by district administration, all departments are now finalising their responsibilities, the statement said.

Security arrangements, traffic management, parking, route operations, medical facilities, fire services, electricity supply, cleanliness, drinking water, barricading, signage and public announcement systems are all being put in place.

The event venue, helipad, parking areas and entry-exit routes have been fully organised. Special arrangements have been made to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Surveillance has been strengthened through CCTV cameras, with continuous monitoring from control room, it stated.

Considering the large expected turnout of VVIPs, public representatives, industrialists, officials and general public, arrangements for cleanliness, drinking water and lighting have been further reinforced.