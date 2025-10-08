Thank You Gautambhai For Building Navi Mumbai Airport

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Gautam Adani during the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport in Ulwe, Raigad district. The Adani group owns a majority stake in the airport. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Phase 1 of the ₹19,650 crore (₹196.50 billion) Navi Mumbai International Airport, marking a major milestone in India's aviation infrastructure.

Conceived as the country's largest greenfield airport project, the facility has been developed under the public-private partnership model and will function as the second international airport for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, easing pressure on the congested Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The new airport is expected to significantly improve air connectivity for Mumbai and its adjoining regions, catalyse economic growth in Navi Mumbai and Raigad districts, and serve as a key hub for passenger and cargo traffic in western India.

Alongside, Modi dedicated the ₹37,270 crore (₹372.70 billion) Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) to the nation. Stretching from Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai to Aarey in the western suburbs, this fully underground corridor represents a leap forward in the city's public transport network.

IMAGE: Gautam Adani presents a plaque to Modi during the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Earlier, Modi arrived in Navi Mumbai. Photograph: @CMOMaharashtraX/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Modi welcomed by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on his arrival in Navi Mumbai. Photograph: @CMOMaharashtraX/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Modi greets onlookers at the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport in Ulwe. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: A man records images of a Navi Mumbai International Airport poster in Ulwe. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: A view of the new metro train from Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) stretching from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade before its inauguration. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Preparations underway for flagging off Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line). Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line), here and below. Photograph: @narendramodiX/ANI Photo

Photograph: @narendramodiX/ANI Photo

Photograph: @narendramodiX/ANI Photo

IMAGE: An inside view of the Girgaon metro station on Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line). Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of the Aarey JVLR Metro depot of Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line). Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of metro trains parked at the Aarey JVLR Metro depot of Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line). Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line) tunnel stretching from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line) stretching from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Modi inaugurates the final phase of Mumbai Metro Line 3, a 33.5 km underground corridor running from Colaba to Aarey, with 27 stations, mostly underground. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff