HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Thank You Gautambhai For Building Navi Mumbai Airport

Thank You Gautambhai For Building Navi Mumbai Airport

By REDIFF NEWS
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: October 08, 2025 20:37 IST

x

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Gautam Adani during the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport in Ulwe, Raigad district. The Adani group owns a majority stake in the airport. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Phase 1 of the ₹19,650 crore (₹196.50 billion) Navi Mumbai International Airport, marking a major milestone in India's aviation infrastructure.

Conceived as the country's largest greenfield airport project, the facility has been developed under the public-private partnership model and will function as the second international airport for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, easing pressure on the congested Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The new airport is expected to significantly improve air connectivity for Mumbai and its adjoining regions, catalyse economic growth in Navi Mumbai and Raigad districts, and serve as a key hub for passenger and cargo traffic in western India.

Alongside, Modi dedicated the ₹37,270 crore (₹372.70 billion) Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) to the nation. Stretching from Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai to Aarey in the western suburbs, this fully underground corridor represents a leap forward in the city's public transport network.

 

IMAGE: Gautam Adani presents a plaque to Modi during the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Earlier, Modi arrived in Navi Mumbai. Photograph: @CMOMaharashtraX/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi welcomed by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on his arrival in Navi Mumbai. Photograph: @CMOMaharashtraX/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi greets onlookers at the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport in Ulwe. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man records images of a Navi Mumbai International Airport poster in Ulwe. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A view of the new metro train from Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) stretching from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade before its inauguration. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Preparations underway for flagging off Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line). Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A view of Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line), here and below.Photograph: @narendramodiX/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: @narendramodiX/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: @narendramodiX/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: An inside view of the Girgaon metro station on Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line). Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A view of the Aarey JVLR Metro depot of Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line). Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A view of metro trains parked at the Aarey JVLR Metro depot of Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line). Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A view of Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line) tunnel stretching from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A view of Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line) stretching from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi inaugurates the final phase of Mumbai Metro Line 3, a 33.5 km underground corridor running from Colaba to Aarey, with 27 stations, mostly underground. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Modi inaugurates Navi Mumbai airport, metro to Cuffe Parade
Modi inaugurates Navi Mumbai airport, metro to Cuffe Parade
Mumbai Joins Twin-Airport Cities
Mumbai Joins Twin-Airport Cities
Lotus-Inspired Mumbai Airport Set to Bloom
Lotus-Inspired Mumbai Airport Set to Bloom
PHOTOS: Inside Navi Mumbai International Airport
PHOTOS: Inside Navi Mumbai International Airport
REVEALED! What Navi Mumbai airport will look like
REVEALED! What Navi Mumbai airport will look like

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Rare S D Burman-Lata Mangeshkar Songs

webstory image 2

When Indian Art Went Crore Crazy

webstory image 3

Mumbai Joins Twin-Airport Cities

VIDEOS

IAF honors Op Sindoor heroes, confers gallantry medal26:09

IAF honors Op Sindoor heroes, confers gallantry medal

IAF chief AP Singh inspects parade at Hindon Air Base3:37

IAF chief AP Singh inspects parade at Hindon Air Base

Sana Khan Spotted with Husband Outside Hospital0:46

Sana Khan Spotted with Husband Outside Hospital

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO