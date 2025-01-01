HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Govt forms 10-member SIT to probe Beed sarpanch murder

Govt forms 10-member SIT to probe Beed sarpanch murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 01, 2025 22:52 IST

x

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday formed a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, officials said.

IMAGE: Walmik Karad, a close aide of minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, was on Tuesday sent in 14-day custody of the CID after he surrendered in Pune in the extortion case registered at the Kej police station. Photograph: Walmik Karad on Instagram

The SIT will be headed by Crime Investigation Department's (CID) Deputy Inspector General Basavraj Teli, said an order issued by the state Home department.

Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village in Kej tehsil of Beed district, was abducted and brutally killed on December 9, allegedly for opposing an extortion bid by some persons who had demanded money from a windmill company.

 

The village residents on Wednesday morning staged 'jal samadhi' agitation seeking the arrest of the three absconding accused in the murder case.

The protest, during which some 40 men and women stood waist-deep in a lake, was called off after two hours, as district Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat visited the village and assured them that police will leave no stone unturned to nab the accused.

Earlier, the government had handed over the probe of the murder and the related cases of extortion and an assault on a security guard to the CID.

Out of the six accused in the murder case, the police have so far arrested Pratik Ghule, Jayram Chate and Mahesh Kedar, while Sudarshan Ghule, Sudhir Sangle and Krushna Andhale are at large.

Walmik Karad, a close aide of minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, was on Tuesday sent in 14-day custody of the CID after he surrendered in Pune in the extortion case registered at the Kej police station.

During the recently-held winter session of the Maharashtra legislature, the opposition had alleged that Karad was the "mastermind" of the murder, though he claimed that he was being accused falsely for political vendetta.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

Sarpanch murder: Munde's aide turns in, govt in soup
Sarpanch murder: Munde's aide turns in, govt in soup
Beed boils over sarpanch murder, allies want Munde out
Beed boils over sarpanch murder, allies want Munde out
'Maharashtra Is Not UP'
'Maharashtra Is Not UP'
Maha BJP MLA in a soup as women's panel steps in over actor Prajakta remarks
Maha BJP MLA in a soup as women's panel steps in over actor Prajakta remarks
'Maharashtra's Economy Is Going Sri Lanka's Way'
'Maharashtra's Economy Is Going Sri Lanka's Way'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Cycle Your Way To A Fresh Start: 5 Morning Benefits

webstory image 2

5 Collagen-Rich Foods Needed For Radiant Hair, Skin

webstory image 3

New UPI Rules: Important Changes From January 1, 2025

VIDEOS

Aryan Khan celebrates New Year 2025 with rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi0:36

Aryan Khan celebrates New Year 2025 with rumoured...

Lakhs of devotees throng Puri Jagannath temple on New Year's day1:52

Lakhs of devotees throng Puri Jagannath temple on New...

Solang Valley sees surge in tourists after fresh snowfall in Himachal1:06

Solang Valley sees surge in tourists after fresh snowfall...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD