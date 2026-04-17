HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Sarpanch Murder Accused Complains Of Abdominal Pain

Sarpanch Murder Accused Complains Of Abdominal Pain

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 17, 2026 18:39 IST

The prime accused in the Santosh Deshmukh sarpanch murder case, Walmik Karad, was hospitalised after complaining of abdominal pain and fever while incarcerated in Beed jail.

Photograph: Walmik Karad on Facebook

Photograph: Walmik Karad on Facebook

Key Points

  • Walmik Karad, the prime accused in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case, complained of abdominal pain and fever in jail.
  • Deshmukh was murdered in December 2024 for attempting to foil an extortion attempt.
  • Karad, an aide of NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, surrendered to police after the murder.
  • Doctors at Beed Civil Hospital conducted tests and found mild issues related to cystitis and slightly elevated serum creatinine.

Walmik Karad, the prime accused in sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case currently lodged in a jail here, complained of abdominal pain and fever on Friday, following which he was taken to a local government hospital where tests were conducted on him, officials said.

Details Of The Sarpanch Murder Case

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed, was abducted and brutally killed in December 2024 for attempting to foil an extortion bid on an energy company. His body riddled with injuries and bearing signs of extreme brutality was found dumped on the roadside.

 

Days later, Karad, a close aide of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, surrendered before the police and was arrested in the case.

Medical Examination And Diagnosis

"Karad was brought to the Beed Civil Hospital after he complained of fever and abdominal pain. Doctors conducted a CT scan and sonography on him. There are mild issues related to cystitis. His serum creatinine is also slightly elevated. All other parameters are normal," a doctor at the hospital said.

"We have given him antibiotics and scheduled a follow-up session a week later. There is no serious health concern as of now," he said.

Under Indian law, murder charges typically fall under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation will likely continue with the police gathering more evidence and potentially filing a charge sheet in court, where the trial will commence.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Karad told aides to eliminate anyone who comes in their way: Police
Karad told aides to eliminate anyone who comes in their way: Police
Got offer to conduct encounter of Walmik Karad: Suspended cop
Got offer to conduct encounter of Walmik Karad: Suspended cop
Sarpanch murder: Assailants recorded 15 videos, took 8 photos of brutality
Sarpanch murder: Assailants recorded 15 videos, took 8 photos of brutality
Sonam Wangchuk taken to hospital after stomach pain
Sonam Wangchuk taken to hospital after stomach pain
'These murders look very suspicious'
'These murders look very suspicious'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 2

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

Leader not present, deputy missing: Raghav Chadha's dig at AAP in Rajya Sabha2:17

Leader not present, deputy missing: Raghav Chadha's dig...

Ameesha's Glam Game is Unstoppable1:01

Ameesha's Glam Game is Unstoppable

Kangana's Stylish Entry at Parliament Steals the Spotlight0:19

Kangana's Stylish Entry at Parliament Steals the Spotlight

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO