Sarpanch Murder Accused Complains Of Abdominal Pain

The prime accused in the Santosh Deshmukh sarpanch murder case, Walmik Karad, was hospitalised after complaining of abdominal pain and fever while incarcerated in Beed jail.

Photograph: Walmik Karad on Facebook

Key Points Walmik Karad, the prime accused in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case, complained of abdominal pain and fever in jail.

Deshmukh was murdered in December 2024 for attempting to foil an extortion attempt.

Karad, an aide of NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, surrendered to police after the murder.

Doctors at Beed Civil Hospital conducted tests and found mild issues related to cystitis and slightly elevated serum creatinine.

Walmik Karad, the prime accused in sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case currently lodged in a jail here, complained of abdominal pain and fever on Friday, following which he was taken to a local government hospital where tests were conducted on him, officials said.

Details Of The Sarpanch Murder Case

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed, was abducted and brutally killed in December 2024 for attempting to foil an extortion bid on an energy company. His body riddled with injuries and bearing signs of extreme brutality was found dumped on the roadside.

Days later, Karad, a close aide of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, surrendered before the police and was arrested in the case.

Medical Examination And Diagnosis

"Karad was brought to the Beed Civil Hospital after he complained of fever and abdominal pain. Doctors conducted a CT scan and sonography on him. There are mild issues related to cystitis. His serum creatinine is also slightly elevated. All other parameters are normal," a doctor at the hospital said.

"We have given him antibiotics and scheduled a follow-up session a week later. There is no serious health concern as of now," he said.

Under Indian law, murder charges typically fall under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation will likely continue with the police gathering more evidence and potentially filing a charge sheet in court, where the trial will commence.