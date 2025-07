It's pouring in many parts of India, but at the Sarthana Nature Park in Surat, this tiger and leopards are trying to beat the heat.

IMAGE: A tiger cools off in the pond. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: This trio of leopards await their turn to take a dip.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff