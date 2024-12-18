Let there be no light: Sombre shadow over Gateway of India after mishap

A boat tragedy off the Mumbai coast, which claimed the lives of 13 people, including Navy personnel, has cast a sombre mood over the city's iconic Gateway of India.

IMAGE: A doctor waits at Gateway of India to provide medical aid after a ferry carrying 85 passengers capsized, in Mumbai, December 18, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Tourist boats that usually remain brightly lit until late at night were left unlit on Wednesday night, reflecting the tragedy.

The incident occurred when a speeding Navy craft crashed into a ferry carrying passengers from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island

The crash has led to the suspension of boat services at the Gateway of India, with police restricting entry to the area. Ambulances were seen parked at the landmark, and a musical event scheduled at the Gateway of India was cancelled.

The tragedy unfolded in the evening after a speeding Navy craft crashed into a ferry carrying passengers from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, a popular tourist destination around 45 minutes away.

The iconic British-era monument attracts large crowds of tourists from all parts of the country and even the world.

Winters, when Mumbai weather is pleasant, attract even larger crowds at the seafront landmark which recently completed 100 years.

Many of them go for boat rides, while some visit Elephanta, a collection of ancient caves located on the Gharapuri island.

Following the tragedy near a jetty off the Butcher island, police stopped tourists' entry at the Gateway of India and suspended boat services, docking them at their designated spots.

However, the Mumbai-Alibaug boat services, remained operational till the evening.

A musical event of a private financial institution was going on at the Gateway of India even as anxious relatives of the missing persons waited outside the police post to know updates about their near and dear ones.

Offices of tourist boat operators, teeming with people on normal days, were closed.

These included the office of the operators whose boat had capsized following the crash. Tourists looked disappointed as the entry was restricted for them.

The police heightened security in the area and ambulances were seen parked at the Gateway of India. The crash cast a sombre shadow over the landmark's vicinity.

Khalashis (assistants) and boat drivers were seen discussing the incident or going about their routine tasks such as preparing food and fetching fresh water in their boats.