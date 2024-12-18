News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Let there be no light: Sombre shadow over Gateway of India after mishap

Let there be no light: Sombre shadow over Gateway of India after mishap

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 18, 2024 23:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A boat tragedy off the Mumbai coast, which claimed the lives of 13 people, including Navy personnel, has cast a sombre mood over the city's iconic Gateway of India. 

IMAGE: A doctor waits at Gateway of India to provide medical aid after a ferry carrying 85 passengers capsized, in Mumbai, December 18, 2024.Photograph: ANI Photo

Tourist boats that usually remain brightly lit until late at night were left unlit on Wednesday night, reflecting the tragedy.

The incident occurred when a speeding Navy craft crashed into a ferry carrying passengers from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island

The crash has led to the suspension of boat services at the Gateway of India, with police restricting entry to the area. Ambulances were seen parked at the landmark, and a musical event scheduled at the Gateway of India was cancelled.

The tragedy unfolded in the evening after a speeding Navy craft crashed into a ferry carrying passengers from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, a popular tourist destination around 45 minutes away.

 

The iconic British-era monument attracts large crowds of tourists from all parts of the country and even the world.

Winters, when Mumbai weather is pleasant, attract even larger crowds at the seafront landmark which recently completed 100 years.

Many of them go for boat rides, while some visit Elephanta, a collection of ancient caves located on the Gharapuri island.

Following the tragedy near a jetty off the Butcher island, police stopped tourists' entry at the Gateway of India and suspended boat services, docking them at their designated spots.

However, the Mumbai-Alibaug boat services, remained operational till the evening.

A musical event of a private financial institution was going on at the Gateway of India even as anxious relatives of the missing persons waited outside the police post to know updates about their near and dear ones.

Offices of tourist boat operators, teeming with people on normal days, were closed.

These included the office of the operators whose boat had capsized following the crash. Tourists looked disappointed as the entry was restricted for them.

The police heightened security in the area and ambulances were seen parked at the Gateway of India. The crash cast a sombre shadow over the landmark's vicinity.

Khalashis (assistants) and boat drivers were seen discussing the incident or going about their routine tasks such as preparing food and fetching fresh water in their boats.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BEST bus crash: Another man succumbs, toll reaches 8
BEST bus crash: Another man succumbs, toll reaches 8
Indian Navy submarine collides with fishing boat off Goa
Indian Navy submarine collides with fishing boat off Goa
Three killed, 17 hurt as BEST bus hits pedestrians in Mumbai
Three killed, 17 hurt as BEST bus hits pedestrians in Mumbai
Taskin leads Bangladesh to series victory over Windies
Taskin leads Bangladesh to series victory over Windies
Ferry tragedy shocks Mumbai; 13 killed, 99 rescued
Ferry tragedy shocks Mumbai; 13 killed, 99 rescued
India, China reach six-point consensus on border peace
India, China reach six-point consensus on border peace
Dmart adds another feather to its cap
Dmart adds another feather to its cap
More like this
Ferry tragedy shocks Mumbai; 13 killed, 99 rescued
Ferry tragedy shocks Mumbai; 13 killed, 99 rescued
Maharashtra boat capsize: 'Navy, Coast Guard's help averted major tragedy'
Maharashtra boat capsize: 'Navy, Coast Guard's help averted major tragedy'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances