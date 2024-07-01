Barbados Prepares For Hurricane Beryl

Hours after India's triumph in the T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados and other islands in the West Indies prepared for the onslaught of the expected fury of Hurricane Beryl.
Hurricane Beryl is approaching the Windward Islands in the Caribbean and is predicted to intensify to an extremely dangerous type Category 4 hurricane.
A Category 4 hurricane has the potential to create a catastrophe with winds blowing at the speed of 209 km/hr to 251 km/hr.
