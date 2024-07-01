Barbados Prepares For Hurricane Beryl

Hours after India's triumph in the T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados and other islands in the West Indies prepared for the onslaught of the expected fury of Hurricane Beryl.

Hurricane Beryl is approaching the Windward Islands in the Caribbean and is predicted to intensify to an extremely dangerous type Category 4 hurricane.

A Category 4 hurricane has the potential to create a catastrophe with winds blowing at the speed of 209 km/hr to 251 km/hr.

IMAGE: People shop for supplies in a supermarket in Bridgetown ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Beryl. All photographs: Nigel R Browne/Reuters

IMAGE: Men load electrical generators into a car in Bridgetown.

IMAGE: A City of Bridgetown Co-operative Credit Union Ltd branch in Bridgetown is boarded up for Hurricane Beryl.

IMAGE: A man boards up a house in Bridgetown.

IMAGE: Men place metal protection on a shop window in Bridgetown.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com