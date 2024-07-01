Rohit captain but no Kohli in T20 WC Team of Tournament

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma finished as the second top run-scorer in the competition, scoring 257 runs in eight innings. Photograph: ICC/X

Rohit Sharma was named the captain of the T20 World Cup 2024 Team of the Tournament after leading India to their second T20 World Cup.

However, there was no place for Virat Kohli, who was named the man of the match for his match-winning knock 76 against South Africa in the final.



Apart from Rohit, the other Indians, who feature in the Team of the Tournament are Player of the Tournament Jasprit Bumrah along with Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.



Rohit finished as the second top run-scorer in the competition, scoring 257 runs in eight innings. The pick of his performances came in the win over Australia, when he smashed 92, before adding 57 in the semi-final success against Australia.



He is joined at the top of the order by Afghanistan wicket-keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the only man to outscore the Indian opener.



Rahmanullah made 281 runs as Afghanistan progressed to the semi-finals for the first time in their history, making half-centuries in three matches. His 60 against Australia proved pivotal as Afghanistan progressed from the Super 8s.

IMAGE: It was Jasprit Bumrah's spell that swung the final back India’s way, and he finished with 15 wickets at an average of just 8.26, with a remarkable economy rate of 4.17. Photograph: ICC/X

In at No.3 is Nicholas Pooran, the West Indies wicket-keeper batter, who scored 228 runs at an average of 38, including a 53-ball 98 in victory over Afghanistan.



The second Indian player in the team is Suryakumar Yadav, the hard-hitting batter rewarded for some crucial innings, notably in the semi-final against England, 47, and the Super 8s win over Afghanistan when he smashed 53 off just 28 balls.



At No. 5 is the sole Australian in the team, with Marcus Stoinis included after a stellar tournament. Stoinis contributed with bat and ball, scoring his 169 runs at an average of over 40, and a strike rate in excess of 160. He also chipped in with 10 wickets across the tournament.



The next all-rounder comes from India, Hardik Pandya scoring 144 runs at an average of 48, while also picking up 11 wickets with the ball, and bowling the all-important final over to seal victory.



His team-mate Axar Patel was similarly influential with bat and ball. The left-armer was promoted up the order in the final, scoring an invaluable 47, while his 3/23 helped secure victory over England in the semi-final.



Rashid Khan comes in at No. 8, the Afghanistan all-rounder excelling in the Caribbean with 14 wickets at an average of 12.78 and an economy rate just over six.

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh was outstanding in his second World Cup. His 17 wickets were the joint most of any player, including a crucial 2/20 in the final. Photograph: ICC/X

He is followed by Jasprit Bumrah, the standout performer across the entire tournament. It was his spell that swung the final back India’s way, and he finished with 15 wickets at an average of just 8.26, with a remarkable economy rate of 4.17.



The final Indian player in the XI is Arshdeep Singh, who was outstanding in his second World Cup. His 17 wickets were the joint most of any player, including a crucial 2/20 in the final.



The only man to match Arshdeep’s wicket tally was Fazalhaq Farooqi, of Afghanistan, the final player in the XI. His 4/17 helped beat New Zealand in the group stages, as Afghanistan progressed ahead of the Black Caps.



Runners-up South Africa provide the 12th man in the team, with Anrich Nortje having been outstanding for the Proteas. He took 15 wickets at an average of 13.40 and an economy rate under six.



The selection panel consisted of commentators Harsha Bhogle, Ian Bishop and Kass Naidoo and ICC General Manager of Cricket Wasim Khan.



The team of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 (in batting order) is:



Rohit Sharma (captain) - India

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper) - Afghanistan

Nicholas Pooran – West Indies

Suryakumar Yadav - India

Marcus Stoinis - Australia

Hardik Pandya - India

Axar Patel - India

Rashid Khan - Afghanistan

Jasprit Bumrah - India

Arshdeep Singh - India

Fazalhaq Farooqi – Afghanistan

12th player: Anrich Nortje - South Africa



