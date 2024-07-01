Photographs: BCCI/X

Rohit Sharma just can't let go of the World Cup Trophy.



A day after the famous triumph, Rohit was still holding the coveted trophy as he posed with it on the beach in Barbados.

BCCI hailed the skipper for ending India's title drought in World Cups. This was India's first World title after 13 years and their fourth World Cup title across the two formats.

This is the second time India had won the T20 World Cup after winning the inaugural edition in 2007.

'A billion dreams, a billion emotions, and a billion smiles! Mission accomplished. World Cup conquered. We are World Champions. Hey, Captain! You've done it!' BCCI exlaimed on X.



Meanwhile, Rohit, one of the best white-ball players of his generation, ended his T20 International career on a high. He made the announcement soon after the victory on Saturday describing it as the perfect time to 'say goodbye'.

'This was my last game as well. No better time to say goodbye. I wanted this badly,' Rohit said. 'It's very hard to put in words.'