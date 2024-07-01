'It Wasn't A Dream. We Are World Champions'

Hardik Pandya took to Instagram to playfully remind fans, 'Good morning, India. It wasn't a dream, it's real. We're world champions.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Devisha Shetty/Instagram

A heartwarming image went viral, capturing Suryakumar Yadav celebrating with the World Cup trophy alongside his wife Devisha Shetty.

Devisha shared the photos on social media, adding the playful caption, 'It's going to be a good night's sleep.'

Suryakumar's spectacular catch to dismiss David Miller proved to be a game-changer, shifting the momentum in India's favour.