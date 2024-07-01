News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'It Wasn't A Dream. We Are World Champions'

'It Wasn't A Dream. We Are World Champions'

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 01, 2024 08:17 IST
Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya took to Instagram to playfully remind fans, 'Good morning, India. It wasn't a dream, it's real. We're world champions.'

Suryakumar Yadav

Photograph: Kind courtesy Devisha Shetty/Instagram

A heartwarming image went viral, capturing Suryakumar Yadav celebrating with the World Cup trophy alongside his wife Devisha Shetty.

Devisha shared the photos on social media, adding the playful caption, 'It's going to be a good night's sleep.'

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar's spectacular catch to dismiss David Miller proved to be a game-changer, shifting the momentum in India's favour.

 
