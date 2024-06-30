News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Victorious India's homecoming disrupted by hurricane!

Victorious India's homecoming disrupted by hurricane!

Source: PTI
June 30, 2024 23:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma pose with the ICC T20 World Cup trophy. Photograph: BCCI/X

Indian cricket fans might have to wait a little longer to see their T20 World Cup-winning heroes back in the country as the Rohit Sharma-led side's travel plans have been impacted by a hurricane in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Reports said that hurricane Beryl, originating in the Atlantic, had intensified with maximum sustained winds of 210 kmph.

The Category 4 hurricane was about 570km east-southeast of Barbados and there are reports that the airport in Bridgetown will shut in the evening.

The Indian team was supposed to take an Emirates flight

from New York via Dubai.

A source told PTI that the plan now is to fly the team back to India on a charter flight.

"The team was supposed to leave from here (Bridgetown) to New York and then reach India via Dubai. But now the plan is to get a charter flight straight from here to Delhi. A meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also being considered," a source said.

The Indian contingent, including support staff, families, and officials, consists of about 70 members.

India had ended their 11-year wait for an ICC trophy on Saturday, overcoming South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling contest to win the T20 World Cup for the second time.

Player of the match Virat Kohli smashed a 59-ball 76 to guide India to 176/7 before restricting South Africa to 169/8 to lift the trophy they had last won in 2007.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Woakes back in England squad for Windies Test series
Woakes back in England squad for Windies Test series
S Africa fans laud both teams over T20 World Cup final
S Africa fans laud both teams over T20 World Cup final
PIX: How Team India celebrated T20 World Cup triumph!
PIX: How Team India celebrated T20 World Cup triumph!
Assam demolishes houses of 3 rape accused, 2 others
Assam demolishes houses of 3 rape accused, 2 others
Heavy rains lash Gujarat, Rajasthan; normal life hit
Heavy rains lash Gujarat, Rajasthan; normal life hit
Assam flood: Over 2.5 lakh affected; two more dead
Assam flood: Over 2.5 lakh affected; two more dead
Mercedes' Russell wins tense Austrian F1 Grand Prix
Mercedes' Russell wins tense Austrian F1 Grand Prix

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Jadeja follows Kohli, Rohit in T20I retirement

Jadeja follows Kohli, Rohit in T20I retirement

BCCI showers Team India with record Rs.125 crore bonus

BCCI showers Team India with record Rs.125 crore bonus

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances