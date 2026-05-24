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Bank Of Baroda Employee Arrested For Stealing From RBI Currency Chest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 24, 2026 19:45 IST

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A Bank of Baroda employee in Ahmedabad was arrested for allegedly stealing millions from an RBI currency chest, using the funds for property, vehicles, and cryptocurrency investments.

Key Points

  • Bank of Baroda employee Harsiddh Kadiyar arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 8.7 crore from an RBI currency chest.
  • The accused allegedly smuggled the cash out of the bank under the guise of disposing of used iron boxes.
  • Kadiyar allegedly used the stolen money to purchase property, a commercial vehicle, and invested in cryptocurrency.
  • Police recovered Rs 2.2 crore in cash and are investigating the money laundering operation.

An employee of a public sector bank was arrested in Gujarat's Ahmedabad for allegedly smuggling Rs 8.7 crore out of an RBI currency chest and laundering the stolen money into properties and cryptocurrency, police said Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended the accused, Harsiddh Kadiyar, a junior custodian with the Bank of Baroda, who executed the multi-crore theft on January 13, after tracking him down to the Sola area on Friday, Assistant Commissioner of Police D Division Hitendra Chaudhary said.

 

Kadiyar has been remanded in police custody until May 27, he said.

Details of the Bank Theft

The official said that the accused was a junior joint custodian at the Bank of Baroda's Gandhi Road branch in the Kalupur area, which houses a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) currency chest.

According to police, Kadiyar, along with two contract labourers, allegedly smuggled the cash out of the bank under the guise of disposing of used iron boxes. However, the boxes were allegedly filled with currency notes worth Rs 8.7 crore.

Attempt to Conceal the Crime

The accused continued to report for work until April 20 to avoid suspicion, assuming that the CCTV footage capturing the theft would be automatically deleted after 90 days. He later disappeared and went on prolonged sick leave, ACP Chaudhary said.

He said the theft came to light during a routine verification ahead of an RBI inspection after a newly appointed in-charge of the currency chest noticed the missing currency notes.

An FIR was registered at the Kalupur police station on May 15, he said.

Recovery and Investigation

The police have recovered Rs 2.2 crore in cash from the boot of a car parked at the spot where Kadiyar was arrested.

During interrogation, Kadiyar confessed to using part of the stolen money to purchase a house in Chandkheda, a commercial vehicle, and a shop in Ahmedabad. He also allegedly gave Rs 23 lakh to a female colleague for purchasing a house and handed over an additional Rs 5 lakh in cash to her, police said.

The accused also began trading in cryptocurrency markets and invested a portion of the stolen money there, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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