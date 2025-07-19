Bank manager on notice period ends life, blames work pressure

A senior official of a nationalised bank allegedly committed suicide in Baramati in Maharashtra's Pune district, with a note recovered from the spot citing work pressure, police said on Friday.

Shivshankar Mitra, in his late 40s, hanged himself inside the bank premises late Thursday night, a Baramati police station official said.

Mitra was serving his notice period after resigning as chief manager at the bank on July 11 citing health issues and workload, he said.

"After banking hours, Mitra asked all the staff to leave saying he would close the branch. The watchman left around 9.30 pm. Mitra had earlier asked a colleague to bring a rope. At around 10pm, he hanged himself with this rope. The incident has been captured by the bank's CCTV cameras," he said.

"When Mitra did not return home or respond to calls, his wife reached the bank around midnight. She found the lights on. After getting no response from inside, she alerted the bank staff. When the branch was opened, Mitra was found hanging from the ceiling. In a note recovered from the scene, Mitra cited work pressure as the reason for his extreme step," the official added.

He has not blamed anyone in the note, and it appears he was also undergoing medical treatment, the official said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the official said.