Burnout Or Boredom? Know The Signs At Work

Even though both situations -- with their symptoms of detachment and fatigue -- may occur at the same time, the causes for both are quite different. Which means they need to be approached differently, points out Shruti Swaroop, founder, Embrace Consulting and co-founder, International Inclusion Alliance.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Lily/Pexels

Considering the frantic work culture around us, it is not unusual for employees to feel trapped in a cycle of screen fatigue, deadlines, and stress.

Do you often say, "I don't feel motivated anymore"?

Or do you say, "It feels like every day is a war"?

Are you feeling burned out?

What if it's boredom in disguise?

Have you thought about it this way?

The distinction between boredom and burnout must be understood. Because it will not only help improve your own health but it will also help build a safe and efficient work environment.

Burnout vs Boredom

What is burnout?

Long-term emotional, mental, or physical stress -- typically resulting from chronic job overload, lack of control, or over expectations can result in burnout.

It can present itself as exhaustion, cynicism, and diminished feelings of accomplishment.

What is boredom?

Meanwhile, under-stimulation, lack of challenge, or routine are, on the other hand, the antecedents to boredom.

Boredom results in indifference, lack of interest, and detachment from your work, while burnout depletes your energy and emotional stores.

If ignored, they can cause poor performance, low morale, and poor mental health.

Awareness is the answer. You can start by noticing the signs, knowing the cause, followed by conscious recalibration.

1. Take a moment to think

Self-knowledge is the answer to eliminating boredom or burnout.

Are you feeling and being physically and emotionally drained and fatigued, or just not engaged in what you are doing?

Boredom causes disengagement and restlessness, but burnout makes you overworked and tense.

Journaling, listening, or simply talking it out with a respected colleague can help you gain a clearer idea of what exactly you are going through.

Cues of emotions recognised determine the type of assistance required.

2. Review your assignments and level of challenge

With so much on your plate and never having a chance to catch your breath, burnout is sure to follow.

Burnout will most likely happen if you're constantly on call, saying yes to everything, and working at your maximum.

Conversely, if your work is monotonous, stale, or doesn't tap into your strengths, boredom will begin to creep in.

Either way, you need to take a close look at your commitments and roles.

Are there things that can be outsourced, reprioritised, or automated? Or, to introduce fresh energy, are there stretch assignments, new projects, or learning that you can access?

3. Speak up and ask for help

Don't wait until something becomes a problem before you address your boredom or burnout.

Open up to your management or human resources. A good manager will appreciate your honesty and work together with you in resolving issues, be it re-delegating tasks, offering flexibility, or offering training opportunities.

Experts tend to suffer in secret because they fear being judged or labelled as weak.

Actually, to ask for help is a trait of self-leadership and responsibility, something any visionary organisation will highly value.

4. Reconnect with your purpose

While boredom makes us feel worthless due to lack of stimulation and a sense of stagnation, burnout makes us question our worth by eroding our sense of accomplishment and competence, leading to exhaustion and cynicism. Either way, the link to your "why" starts to weaken.

Think about why you initially started your present job or career path in the first place. What about working at your company inspires you or aligns with what matters to you?

Career transition isn't always necessary to rediscover your purpose; sometimes it is merely an issue of redirecting your focus, looking at lateral growth, or participating in practices more meaningful to you, including employee networks or mentoring.

5. Prioritise self-care and boundaries

Relaxation has often been underestimated in its worth in high-performance settings.

It is, nevertheless, crucial in breaking up habits and preventing burnout.

Concentration and emotional stability can be effectively supported by frequent breaks, physical exercise, time for creativity, and computer cleanses.

Having definite lines of demarcation between work and life is also essential. Prioritise leisure and recreational activities away from the office, learn when to log off, and learn to say NO.

When to get professional assistance

It can be tricky at times to separate burnout and boredom as they're so interrelated.

It could be your best option to speak with a mental health counsellor or coach if you're finding that you're consistently drained, stressed out, or emotionally numb.

Staying away from long-term repercussions and getting your momentum back are two benefits of addressing problems early.

Though they appear so similar at first glance, burnout and boredom have entirely different origins and have an impact on different individuals in different manners.

The positive news is that both can be reversed if their reasons/causes are identified early enough and addressed purposefully.

In this modern, high-tech, advanced workplace, building emotional intelligence and having an honest conversation of well-being is not just good, but it's essential to the professional.

And beyond that, as an employer, we get to be the difference between silent attrition and flourishing talent by being a culture where psychological safety, flexibility, and development are the top priorities.

Remember this next time you expect Monday blues. Ask yourself again, if it is burnout or boredom. The response can be the difference between a more fulfilling and motivated career.