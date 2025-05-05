34% Indians Face Job Stress; 49% Want To Change Jobs

30% of Indian employees report experiencing daily stress in their workplace.

This high stress level is compounded by anger, with 34% of Indian employees experiencing daily anger at work -- a figure significantly higher than many other countries.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Nearly half of all Indian employees are actively seeking to leave their current jobs amidst rising workplace stress and dissatisfaction, according to Gallup's State of the Global Workplace 2025 Report (external link).

The comprehensive study reveals concerning trends about India's workforce, with alarmingly high rates of daily anger and stress compared to global counterparts.

Employee engagement in decline

Employee engagement in India has dropped significantly, falling from 33 per cent to 30 per cent in the past year. While this figure remains higher than the global average of 21 per cent, the three-point decline represents a troubling trend for Indian businesses and the economy.

According to Gallup, employee engagement reflects the involvement and enthusiasm of employees in their work and workplace -- a critical factor in productivity and organisational success. The concept goes beyond mere job satisfaction, encompassing emotional commitment and willingness to invest discretionary effort.

When engagement drops, productivity, innovation and employee retention typically suffer as well.

The global percentage of engaged employees fell from 23 per cent to 21 per cent in 2024; while the drop seems small, it has cost the world economy a staggering $438 billion in lost productivity.

In India, the consequences of this engagement decline could be similarly severe if not addressed.

The Gallup report explains that employees become engaged when their basic needs are met, they have opportunities to contribute, develop a sense of belonging and are provided with chances to learn and grow.

The decline suggests many Indian organisations are failing to provide these fundamental workplace necessities.

Stress and anger in Indian workplaces

One of the most alarming findings from the Gallup survey concerns the emotional wellbeing of Indian workers.

Approximately 30 per cent of Indian employees report experiencing daily stress in their workplace. This high stress level is compounded by anger, with 34 per cent of Indian employees experiencing daily anger at work -- a figure significantly higher than many other countries.

For example, only 18 per cent of employees in China and a mere 6 per cent in Finland (consistently ranked as the world's happiest country) report similar levels of daily anger. This emotional distress has profound implications for both individual health and organisational performance.

A particularly concerning insight from the report is that South Asia -- including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan -- has the lowest regional percentage of thriving employees globally and the highest percentage of workers experiencing daily emotional distress.

Half of Indian workforce looking to switch jobs

Perhaps the most striking statistic from the Gallup report is that nearly 50 per cent of Indian employees are actively looking for new job opportunities.

This 'intent to leave' metric signals widespread dissatisfaction with current work environments and could precipitate a major workforce reshuffling in the coming months.

'Forty-nine per cent of Indians have an 'intent to leave' their existing jobs and are actively seeking newer and healthier opportunities,' reports News18, citing the Gallup survey.

This mass desire to switch jobs should serve as a wake-up call for employers across India, suggesting fundamental issues with workplace culture, compensation or growth opportunities.

The high percentage of employees planning to depart their current roles represents not just a potential loss of talent but also significant costs associated with recruitment, onboarding and lost productivity during transitions.

The Gallup report suggests that the high rates of 'struggling' and 'suffering' among Indian employees may stem from a complex interplay of factors.

Financial insecurity, inadequate access to healthcare and broader socioeconomic challenges likely contributed to workplace dissatisfaction and emotional distress.

Despite these challenges, India maintains a relatively high employee engagement rate of 30 per cent, exceeding the global average of 21 per cent. This apparent contradiction between high engagement and high dissatisfaction suggests a nuanced workplace dynamic where employees remain committed to their work despite significant personal costs.

The report's findings have serious implications for businesses operating in India. A workforce that is predominantly 'struggling' or 'suffering' will inevitably impact productivity, employee retention and overall business performance.