Telangana: Bank Managers Arrested For Siphoning Off Crores

In Telangana, two bank managers and their accomplices have been arrested for allegedly siphoning off Rs 2.65 crore from a state-owned bank by exploiting KYC loopholes and transferring funds from dormant accounts.

Photograph: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points Two bank managers and two others were arrested for allegedly siphoning off Rs 2.65 crore from a state-owned bank in Telangana.

The accused exploited a loophole in the online KYC update system to transfer money from dormant accounts.

The prime accused, a housekeeping staff member, colluded with the bank managers to commit the fraud.

Police recovered Rs 2.42 crore of the stolen funds that had been transferred into mule accounts.

The fraud was discovered after an account holder received an unauthorised KYC update alert.

Four persons, among them two bank managers, were arrested for allegedly siphoning off Rs 2.65 crore from a branch of a state-owned bank in Nalgonda district of Telangana, police said on Tuesday.

The prime accused, who was working as a housekeeping staff member on a contract basis at the agricultural commercial branch of the bank in Devarkonda town, colluded with a bank manager from the Suryapet town main branch and another branch manager, along with two others. They allegedly transferred money from dormant but active-balance accounts by exploiting a non-branch online KYC update system loophole.

Telangana Bank Fraud Investigation

Based on a complaint filed by the bank's manager on April 13, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act. During the investigation, all four accused were arrested, and Rs 2.42 crore that had been transferred into accounts belonging to their associates (mule accounts) was recovered, said Nalgonda District Superintendent of Police Sharat Chandra Pawar. Efforts are on to recover the remaining amount.

Modus Operandi of the Bank Fraud

Explaining the modus operandi, police said the prime accused had gained knowledge of the bank's internal systems and account management procedures while working at the branch. He allegedly decided to commit the fraud due to his family's financial problems and debts, and planned it along with the two bank managers.

Using the bank's Management Information System (MIS), one of the managers accessed details of 10 dormant accounts that had not had transactions for several years but still retained balances. The accused collected sensitive account details, including names, addresses, Aadhaar numbers, PAN details, signatures, and photographs. They then used this information to create forged documents through online tools.

How the Bank Fraud Was Uncovered

By accessing bank officials' computer systems, the accused updated the mobile numbers linked to these accounts. They subsequently generated user IDs, passwords, and PINs through the bank's application and transferred funds from these accounts into mule accounts controlled by their associates.

The stolen funds were then distributed among the accused and associates after paying commissions to account holders involved in routing the money.

The fraud came to light after a system-generated email alert regarding an unauthorised KYC update was received by one of the account holders, who immediately informed bank officials. This triggered an internal review and subsequent complaint, police said.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, under which the case was registered, is India's new principal criminal code, replacing the Indian Penal Code. The IT Act addresses cybercrime and electronic transactions. Banks in India are required to adhere to KYC (Know Your Customer) norms to prevent fraud and money laundering.